Snoop Dogg Lost Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Thanks to Italian Police

Snoop Dogg‘s overseas law enforcement issues continued after getting racially profiled in Sweden. This time it involves the Italian police and a lot of lost money.

Last Saturday, airport security in southern Italy seized half of Snoop’s $422,000 in cash. As bizarre as it seems, the security claims it was in the right because traveling with any amount over $11,000 violates money laundering laws.

Snoop isn’t S.O.L., though. Because he wasn’t doing anything illegal with that money, it should be returned with a fine deducted.

“We clarified everything from a legal point of view,” said Snoop Dogg’s lawyer Andrea Parisi. “The money came from concerts he had performed around Europe. There was no crime; it was just an administrative infraction.”

The aftermath of this incident is far less acrimonious than the situation last week in Sweden. Snoop was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs. The run-in prompted Snoop to post a number of Instagram videos detailing his disgust with the situation as the arrest was happening.

“On my mamas im sick and tired of the pigs,” Snoop said in the caption to one of the videos. “N America n these countries that jus don’t respect us f**k that new me new u u do we do 2.”

Snoop was released with no charges. He has three more European tour dates that span across France and the U.K., so he should be able to leave the continent without another run-in with the law.

bjosephsny Posted August 3, 2015

