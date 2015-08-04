Dez Bryant Snuffed One Of His Teammates During Training Camp

As many of you probably know, Dez Bryant is one of the most passionate players in the game. Bryant is also one of the best — he was one of the league’s leaders in reception yards. When you mix hotheadedness and the desire to be great, you can get scenes like the ones you see above.

Yes, that’s Bryant swinging at his own teammate, cornerback Tyler Patmon. Take note that this is happening when Cowboys training camp has just started.

This isn’t anything personal, though. Bryant says it’s just two guys being competitors (in training camp).

“It’s two great competitors going at it. We were chirping a little bit back and forth. I got a little bit overheated,” Bryant said, according to NFL.com. “I was giving him a little bit of mouth, talking about a whole bunch of stuff to him. He was talking back to me, and it just escalated to the next play. … He wasn’t going to back down, I wasn’t going to back down. … At the end of the day, we shook hands, we hugged and we respect one another.”

Joseph Randle, Tony Romo and Jeremy Mincey helped break up the fight. Perhaps Mincey is the MVP here for summing up what makes Dez Bryant—Dez Bryant.

“Dez can be a hothead sometimes,” he said. “but it’s good. It’s good to have passion and play the game that way.”

Kickoff is only a little over a month away, folks. Until then, stay cool, Dez.

bjosephsny Posted August 3, 2015

