‘BBWLA’ Star Malaysia Pargo Reveals How She Really Feels About Her Co-Star Jackie Christie

The new season of Basketball Wives: LA is full of drama, surprises, and familiar faces. But Malaysia Pargo is shedding her skin and opening up her private life for the world to see.

After separating from her husband of over six years Jannero Pargo in 2014, Malaysia has moved on to a new season of the popular VH1 franchise, with more business endeavors and hasn’t looked back. If you haven’t already noticed, this go round has presented a brand new Malaysia. She’s more vocal, in charge and no taking any shit from anyone, even former friends whom we’ll find out what really happened later this season.

“The fans can expect to see me a little more vocal. My tolerance is a little bit lower. Before I had a high tolerance to bullsh*t. At this point, I was just kind of weathering the storm during taping; dealing with the death of my brother, dealing with my divorce, learning how to be a single parent and taking care of my mother because she was pretty much out of it and she was living in the house with me. I was just praying over her and making sure I nursed her back to health from losing her baby.”

Despite the new additions of BBW creator Shaunie O’Neil and Tami Roman, Malaysia says the new additions didn’t change the dynamics of the show.

“It added a little flavor to the group. I don’t think it changed it at all because they came. Maybe it added extra opinions and more shade and tea to the group but it just added more flavor to me.”

From the shows recent episodes, it appears that Malaysia’s contentious relationship with Jackie Christie is going to come to a confrontation this season but Malaysia says despite the drama, she has nothing but love for her.

“I don’t hate Jackie, I actually really love her. If something happened to her, I would be very sad. Jackie and I have an up and down relationship, where one minute we’re okay and the next minute we’re not and it’s only because she has like a little slick mouth. She says things and don’t expect you to have a rebuttal. She’s like a little slickster sometimes. It’s not that I hate her I just hate the things that she does. ”

Malaysia opened up about the terrifying idea of going through a divorce on national TV.

“It a little scary. You know just honestly putting out so much of my own personal business because once you do, you leave room for a lot of different opinions. When it’s your own personal life and you own personal business, people have some not so nice things to say about it, it rubs you the wrong way and you take it personal because it’s personal. It really doesn’t matter what the negative will say as long as I can help some people that are actually going through that.”

Even more painful for Malaysia was the death of her younger brother, who was killed by police New Years Eve 2013. With new victims of police violence in the media everyday, it hits very close to home for Malaysia.

“You can never get used to the lost of a sibling. I don’t care if it’s five years from now or two years from now, it still sits fresh in your heart. Every time I hear about another life being taken too soon over the negligence of others, it really hurts. Like no matter if it’s their fault or if it’s not their fault. It really takes me back. I’m still working on getting stronger. You know, I cry for them. I cry for their families, I cry for their kids.”

Malaysia isn’t resting solely on BBW. She recently launched her bedding line”Hedgecock Creed.”

As for spoilers from the rest of the season, you’ll have to tune in to find out.

Basketball Wives:LA airs Sundays on VH1 at 9/8 c.

'Basketball Wives' Season 5 Promo Images ‘BBWLA’ Star Malaysia Pargo Reveals How She Really Feels About Her Co-Star Jackie Christie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com