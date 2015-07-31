Netflix isn’t slowing down anytime soon. They’re moving beyond their original television series and standup specials, and are now heading into the world of film. For starters, they’ll try their luck in pushing Beasts of No Nation, starring Idris Elba.

Based off of the 2005 book by Uzodinma Iweala, Beasts of No Nation follows an African child soldier fighting in his country’s civil war. In the movie’s trailer released today (July 30), Elba forces a boy to decide whether or not to kill the man possibly responsible for the deaths of the child’s family. It looks like it will be a raw, unflinching look at what it’s like to be a child in the military for a country at constant war.

The film is directed by Cary Fukunaga, who directed the entire first season of True Detective, so it’s no doubt that he will bring the same execution and style to the movie, as well.

Beasts of No Nation is currently in post-production, and is set to be released on Netflix on October 16.

Also, expect to see and hear more of Elba next year. As of now, he’s currently filming three movies. Not only is he a voice in The Jungle Book and Finding Dory, he’ll also be in Star Track Beyond. And when he’s not filming, we’re sure he’ll be keeping himself busy with his budding music career. Keep grinding, Idris.

Watch the trailer for Beasts of No Nation below.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Netflix Orders Hip-Hop Drama for 2016

House Of Cards Season Four Is Coming To Netflix In 2016

Idris Elba Blames Not Getting James Bond Role On Daniel Craig

Idris Elba Puts A Young Kid To The Test In ‘Beasts Of No Nation’ Trailer was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted July 30, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: