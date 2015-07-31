If you’ve been paying attention, you’d know that it’s not hyperbolic to say that Apple Music has been dominating TIDAL. Jay Z’s business venture has been getting hammered by the press from the moment since that lackluster press conference. Now, it’s an afterthought. And soon, according to Hits Daily Double, Jay Z won’t be part of TIDAL.

Jay Z is looking for a way out, according to the website. He’s been reportedly losing millions of dollars because of a lack of expected funding and he still hasn’t paid licensing fees to rights holders.

However, Apple isn’t what’s pushing Jay Z over the ledge. It’s Lil Wayne’s overlooked TIDAL-exclusive Free Weezy Album. Earlier this month, Cash Money’s Slim and Birdman sued TIDAL for $50 million for copyright infringement.

Of course, there’s a chance Jay Z’s possible exit may be untrue. But where there’s smoke, there’s fire somewhere else.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Jay Z Claps Back At TIDAL ‘Smear Campaign’ With A Dozen Tweets

Birdman Is Suing Jay Z & TIDAL For $50 Million

Is Jay Z Trying To Ditch TIDAL? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted July 31, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: