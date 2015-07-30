50 Cent Hints That A Major Character Will Die On ‘Power’ This Season

50 cent hit up St. Louis’ own Hot 104 to drop some knowledge on the goings on in his new film, Southpaw and everyone’s Saturday night Starz addiction, Power. Of course he was asked if La La Anthony’s nude scene in Power was his idea. He jokingly responded that he had nothing to do with it, and that he’s still cool with her husband, Carmelo Anthony, even though the two haven’t spoken about it.

50 also let go of some good behind-the-scenes info on the hit show, revealing that one of the characters will die on the season finale but he wouldn’t spill the beans on who will be taken out.

With Southpaw in theaters, 50 also mentions how he met director Antoine Fuqua through La La Anthony, who worked out at the gym where Fuqua and Gyllenhaal were training. Lala asked 50 to put in a good word for her to get a part, but it ended with 50 getting the role of Jordan Mains, Jake Gyllenhaal’s character’s life long friend.

Check out the rest of 50 Cent’s interview below:

Bruce Goodwin Posted July 30, 2015

