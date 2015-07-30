Prince Is Back On Spotify With A New Song, Weeks After Pulling His Music Off The Streaming Service

Prince just keeps the good news coming. Last week, he announced that he has an album with his band 3RDEYEGIRL in the works, and now he’s debuting his song “Stare” exclusively on Spotify since pulling his music from the streaming giant earlier this month.

“Stare” is a funk-infused track, guaranteed to make make your girl slither in her seat (which is what Prince does well). He even pays an homage to himself a bit, and it’s something any Prince fan would appreciate. If “Stare” is any indication at how The Hit and Run Album is going to sound, we’re all in.

Stream “Stare” on Spotify here.

Ariel Cherie Posted July 30, 2015

