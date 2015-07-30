Yes, you read that headline right.

Ice Cube, along with F. Gary Gray, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Jason Mitchell, appeared on Philadelphia’s Power 99 yesterday morning (July 29) to speak on the forthcoming N.W.A biopic, Straight Outta Compton.

During the conversation, Ice Cube revealed that Dr. Dre—an invidivual to whom he’s worked closely with on the film—is planning on dropping an album inspired by the movie this coming Saturday (August 1).

“Dre’s dropping an inspired album, inspired by the Compton,” he says. “So he’s dropping something on August 1st. It’s mega. You know it’s Dr. Dre. It’s what everybody been waiting for. It’s definitely a dope record and he dropping it all on the same day.”

Coincidentally, or perhaps not, August 1 will also be the third episode of the Dr. Dre-hosted radio show The Pharmacy on Beats 1. And his guests that day? None other than the cast of Straight Outta Compton.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ice Cube spoke on the possibility of an N.W.A reunion tour.

“There’s a possibility for sure,” Ice Cube says of the tour. “We’ve definitely been talking about it. It’s just really about promoters coming to the table and putting together something that works for everybody. It’s definitely, definitely possible.”

Straight Outta Compton hits theaters August 14.

Ice Cube, F. Gary Gray, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Jason Mitchell’s interview with Power 99 can be viewed below:

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

#StraightOuttaCompton: Dr. Dre & Ice Cube Talk N.W.A. Movie, Suge’s Murder Charge & More

The Explosive Trailer For ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Is Finally Here! [VIDEO]

Sorry, Meek Mill: Drake Won This Battle For The Nerds

Nicki Minaj Fires Back At Safaree’s Diss Track During Pink Print Tour Stop In Toronto [Video]

Dr. Dre Is Dropping A New Album On August 1, Ice Cube Says was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted July 30, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: