How Did Nicki Minaj Wind Up In The Middle Of Drake, Meek Mill & Safaree’s Rap Beef?

Nicki Minaj is currently at the center of a piping hot beef between her Young Money labelmate Drake, current boyfriend Meek Mill and ex-boo Safaree. Within the last week, the “Pinkprint” femcee has been referenced in Twitter rants and vicious rap verses.
Drake dropped “Back To Back” — a lethal track in response to Meek Mill, who claimed the Canadian rapper didn’t write his own rhymes. Standout lines like, “You love her, then you gotta get a world tour / Is that a world tour or your girl’s tour?” sent fans straight to their meme creators.
By “her,” Drake means Nicki of course. Earlier this week, Drizzy released “Charged Up” featuring the note-worthy diss, “No woman ever had me star struck, or was able to tell me to get my bars up.”
Geez.
Drake’s disses seem to be leveraged around Meek’s behavior now that he is dating one of the biggest superstars on the planet. One could argue Meek changed once he and Nicki got together. It makes sense. Since they officially announced their relationship status, Meek’s career has been in an upward trend, flipping the narrative on the typical gender roles where a woman benefits from her man’s stature in society.
Because of Nicki’s influence on Meek’s career, she has become Meek’s sore spot. And Drake has mastered his rhymes enough to diss Meek without actually disrespecting Nicki.
Nicki played into the battle, tweeting,
Meek’s shots at Drake seem random, but his on-going feud with her ex Safaree seems more like insecurity. Rumor has it, Nicki and Safaree still speak, though the content of their conversations are sketchy.
Clearly Nicki’s unfazed by it all. While she hasn’t inserted her two cents into Meek and Drizzy’s beef, she did have a few subliminal shots to direct towards her ex.
“A b*tch a** nigga can’t write my raps. You know why? He don’t wordplay or the mind frame of the intellect b*tch nigga,” she said during the Toronto stop of her tour. She may not be invested in Meek, but she damn sure won’t tolerate the nonsense from Safaree, whose mere rap existence challenges her credibility. If you listened to Safaree’s recently released “diss record,” it becomes instantly clear, how much influence he had on her career.
Listen to Back To Back, below:
