The Meek Mill vs. Drake saga still rages on..from last week. Meek Mill insists on thumb thuggin while Drake has long put his money where his mouth is. Drizzy has now released his second diss track entitled, “Back to Back,” and still we have no response from Meek Mill. There was that one time earlier this week when Meek Mill claimed that he was going to release that hot fire, but the track never came.
Now that Drake has verbally obliterated Meek Mill again, #BlackTwitter is calling Meek to the carpet. Here are the funniest reactions from Black Twitter thus far:
RELATED POSTS
How Did Nicki Minaj Wind Up In The Middle Of Drake, Meek Mill & Safaree’s Rap Beef?
Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Display Frisky PDA In ‘All Eyes On You’ Video
Black Twitter Slanders Meek Mill After Drake Releases ‘Back To Back,’ Here Are Some Of The Funniest Reactions was originally published on hellobeautiful.com