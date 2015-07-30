Black Twitter Slanders Meek Mill After Drake Releases ‘Back To Back,’ Here Are Some Of The Funniest Reactions

The Meek Mill vs. Drake saga still rages on..from last week. Meek Mill insists on thumb thuggin while Drake has long put his money where his mouth is. Drizzy has now released his second diss track entitled, “Back to Back,” and still we have no response from Meek Mill. There was that one time earlier this week when Meek Mill claimed that he was going to release that hot fire, but the track never came.

Now that Drake has verbally obliterated Meek Mill again, #BlackTwitter is calling Meek to the carpet. Here are the funniest reactions from Black Twitter thus far:

These Meek memes still have us crying http://t.co/e6Gjmk8cBa pic.twitter.com/AKp9JJ6cCA — watchLOUD (@watchLOUD) July 29, 2015

Just stumbled upon a gofundme link to help Meek raise money for studio time :( http://t.co/QVJpjs2ryA pic.twitter.com/FKW8TG6x8w — ShordeeDooWhop (@Nettaaaaaaaa) July 29, 2015

…so Meek is too busy to record a response? pic.twitter.com/laFh7KSxV8 — watchLOUD (@watchLOUD) July 29, 2015

This might be the greatest day in the history of Twitter pic.twitter.com/rrgpB36pED — watchLOUD (@watchLOUD) July 29, 2015

