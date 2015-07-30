Drake Proves He’s A Man Of His Word And Sends Charlamagne Six Bottles

Earlier this morning (July 29), Drake shifted the culture once again after he dropped his breathtaking diss record“Back to Back.” With the Internet salivating at his relentless demeanor during his skirmish with Meek, Drake proved that not only is he a real emcee, but he’s also a man of his word. After promising to send Charlamagne a couple of bottles on “Back to Back,”Drake delivered by sending the host of Power 105 six bottles of Dom Perignon.

“You going to make me buy bottles for Charlamagne. Drake really living his bars,” wrote the Power 105 host on Instagram after revealing to the world the six bottles delivered by Drizzy. To punctuate his efforts, Drizzy even sent a little card to display his sign of courtesy. “Let’s be friends,” the “6 God” emcee wrote to Charlamagne.

If you recall, Drake and Charlamagne’s relationship was never the best. On numerous occasions, Charlamagne clowned Drake, while Drizzy vowed to never interact with the Power 105 host. In the midst of war, Drake is using everything in his power to crush the Philly rapper, and so far, he’s doing a hellacious job. It’s your turn, Meek.

Posted July 30, 2015

