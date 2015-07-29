Eddie O BLOG: Tom Brady Remains Suspended….GOOD!!!

Well, well, well….even Tom “The Cheater” Brady himself can’t escape the wrath of the NFL’s four game suspension! Good for you National Football League for not letting the pressure of who he is sway you guys in your decision! Yes he is one of the greatest Quarterbacks to EVER play the game (he’s still no Joe Montana) but he lacks a lot of basic principles such as HONOR, DIGNITY, & RESPECT. Montana would have never tried to deflate balls. Or Elway. Or Marino. Or Bradshaw. Or….well, you get my drift. As I stated last time I spoke on this, he didn’t even have to do that to beat the Colts!! They were going to win anyway!!! Uuuugghh!! Man I’m OUT!!!

