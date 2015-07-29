BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Leah Still’s Cancer Remains In Remission

Cancer is no match for four-year-old Leah Still!
Cincinnati Bengals football player Devon Still revealed that after more follow-up tests, Leah Still remains cancer free. In March, Devon first announced that Leah’s stage 4 neuroblastoma was in remission.
Devon took to Instagram to give us the official update:
Leah even wore a pink princess dress to her doctor’s appointment for good vibes and it clearly worked!
Earlier this month, Leah Still won the 2015 Jimmy V. Perseverance Award at the ESPYS but she was too week to attend the ceremony.
We love this news!
With Leah getting better each day, we’re closer and closer to the epic dance-off between her and Riley Curry. YAAASSS!!
Source:Instagram
1 of 49
1. Ruth’s Chris for mom moms birthday dinner
Source:Instagram
2 of 49
2. Cincinnati thanks for all the love yall showed my daughter these past couple of days! Time to head back to philly…big week ahead #prayforleah #leahstrong
Source:Instagram
3 of 49
3. 😎
Source:Instagram
4 of 49
4. Ran into Santa while we were at the mall…don’t know what toys she asking Santa for but I know he better chip in something if he’s going to be getting all the credit 😒
Source:Instagram
5 of 49
5. Fresh out of church #AllSmiles #prayforleah
Source:Instagram
6 of 49
6. On the way to the hospital..I pray this radiation removes the rest of the cancer.. I just want my daughter to be able to enjoy all the things a kid should 🙏 #prayforleah
Source:Instagram
7 of 49
7. 10748330_655613234554792_439587851_n
Source:Instagram
8 of 49
8. About to spend these next couple of days in the hospital getting into the Christmas spirit
Source:Instagram
9 of 49
9. Radiation treatment is in the books! She’s headed home!
Source:Instagram
10 of 49
10. Bussin’ it up on FaceTime
Source:Instagram
11 of 49
11. Photo Cred: Leah
Source:Instagram
12 of 49
12. The smile you have after shutting down the mall, literally. This girl had security and the mall manager following her around
Source:Instagram
13 of 49
13. Selfies in the hospital to pass time by as we wait for the stem cells
Source:Instagram
14 of 49
14. Big thanks to @ToddSpaletto and @TheNorthFace team for sending me and my daughter these coats with #LeahStrong and #StillStrong stitched in
Source:Instagram
15 of 49
15. Holiday picture ready! #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong
Source:Instagram
16 of 49
16. She brings out the smile in me #Christmas2014 #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong
Source:Instagram
17 of 49
17. WCW 😍 #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong
Source:Instagram
18 of 49
18. I think we compliment each other well #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong
Source:Instagram
19 of 49
19. 😍 #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong
Source:Instagram
20 of 49
20. Would you trust her to fly your plane?
Source:Instagram
21 of 49
21. Thank you to @michellebeisner, ESPN and Disney World (aka Santa Claus) for making one of my daughter’s Christmas wishes come true! #TryingToMakeThisChristmasOneToRemeber #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong
Source:Instagram
22 of 49
22. My little Elsa #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong #Christmas2k14
Source:Instagram
23 of 49
23. One last pic before we head back to Philly..Wish we could take this scenery and weather back with us 😔 #OneDayTripsToDisney #Christmas2k14 #LeahStrong #PrayForLeah
Source:Instagram
24 of 49
24. TBT last Christmas #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong
Source:Instagram
25 of 49
25. Today on @ESPNNFL Sun Countdown (airing sometime between 12-1235) @michellebeisner gives an update on these two – @Dev_Still71 & Leah Still. And shows Leah’s Christmas wish come true! #LeahStrong #PrayForLeah LINK IN BIO
Source:Instagram
26 of 49
26. I didn’t really start living until the day my daughter was born and I never felt the type of love or had someone hold me down this hard until I met @ashaadore #MyWCWs #HappyHolidays
Source:Instagram
27 of 49
27. Finally off work..it’s about to go down!!
Source:Instagram
28 of 49
28. Hard at work!
Source:Instagram
29 of 49
29. A night out on the town in Cincinnati…sometimes it feels like there’s not enough hours in the day to all the things we want to before we leave each other but we’re going to make the best out of it before she leaves tomorrow
Source:Instagram
30 of 49
30.
Source:Instagram
31 of 49
31. On the way to the hospital for a long day of testing to see how well all the treatment she’s had so far has been working. I don’t think y’all understand how hard I’m praying they come back and tell me my daughter has no more cancer cells in her body 🙏
Source:Instagram
32 of 49
32. That look when the doc says you can leave after an unexpected stay at the hospital because of a fever
Source:Instagram
33 of 49
33. Guess who’s bizzack
Source:Instagram
34 of 49
34. #FistBump 👊 #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong #BeatCancer
Source:Instagram
35 of 49
35. LOVE
Source:Instagram
36 of 49
36. Hospital sleepovers 😜
Source:Instagram
37 of 49
37. “For what’s money without happiness?Or hard times without the people you loveThough I’m not sure what’s ’bout to happen nextI asked for strength from the Lord up aboveCause I’ve been strong so farBut I can feel my grip loosening” …..it’s like all you can do is watch and hope your kid is strong enough to fight the pain smh…this is by far the hardest treatment #OnlyIfICouldTradePlacesWithHer
Source:Instagram
38 of 49
38. She took chillin at a game to a whole new level..guess she thought me and @tonestill was her bed #family
Source:Instagram
39 of 49
39. She tries to match my style
Source:Instagram
40 of 49
40. 😍😍😍 #NYCFashionWeek
Source:Instagram
41 of 49
41. She looked like a natural
Source:Instagram
42 of 49
42. In good company @kingjames
Source:Instagram
43 of 49
43. The doctors office is our photoshoot
Source:Instagram
44 of 49
44. Don’t forget to preorder your book at iamleahstrong.com !!!!
Source:Instagram
45 of 49
45. Movie date to see SpongeBob before we head into the hospital tomorrow for Leah’s last round of this treatment
Source:Instagram
46 of 49
46. Our mindset going into today’s treatment…. 💪EAH STRONG
Source:Instagram
47 of 49
47. One last selfie before we start chemo
Source:Instagram
48 of 49
48. Had a real rough night yesterday ended up getting moved to the ICU but doing a little better today…now we’re just watching movies trying to past time and get her mind off things #Matilda
Source:Instagram
49 of 49
49. A princess will be a princess regardless of her environment. “No more hospital gowns!” 😂😂 S/O to mom mom missy for the princess gowns
