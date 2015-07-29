CLOSE
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Leah Still’s Cancer Remains In Remission

Cancer is no match for four-year-old Leah Still!

Cincinnati Bengals football player Devon Still revealed that after more follow-up tests, Leah Still remains cancer free. In March, Devon first announced that Leah’s stage 4 neuroblastoma was in remission.

Devon took to Instagram to give us the official update:

Instagram Photo

Leah even wore a pink princess dress to her doctor’s appointment for good vibes and it clearly worked!

Instagram Photo

Earlier this month, Leah Still won the 2015 Jimmy V. Perseverance Award at the ESPYS but she was too week to attend the ceremony.

We love this news!

With Leah getting better each day, we’re closer and closer to the epic dance-off between her and Riley Curry. YAAASSS!!

RELATED STORIES:

Devon Still Moves Us To Tears With Emotional Acceptance Speech At The ESPYS

Cuteness Overload: Leah Still Challenges Riley Curry To ‘Nae Nae’ Dance-Off

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Devon Still’s Daughter Leah Is Officially In Remission!

49 photos Launch gallery

Devon and Leah Still Family Photo Album [MUST SEE]

Continue reading BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Leah Still’s Cancer Remains In Remission

Devon and Leah Still Family Photo Album [MUST SEE]

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Leah Still’s Cancer Remains In Remission was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

cancer , Devon Still , Leah Still

