BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Leah Still’s Cancer Remains In Remission

Cancer is no match for four-year-old Leah Still!

Cincinnati Bengals football player Devon Still revealed that after more follow-up tests, Leah Still remains cancer free. In March, Devon first announced that Leah’s stage 4 neuroblastoma was in remission.

Devon took to Instagram to give us the official update:

Leah even wore a pink princess dress to her doctor’s appointment for good vibes and it clearly worked!

Earlier this month, Leah Still won the 2015 Jimmy V. Perseverance Award at the ESPYS but she was too week to attend the ceremony.

We love this news!

With Leah getting better each day, we’re closer and closer to the epic dance-off between her and Riley Curry. YAAASSS!!

RELATED STORIES:

Devon Still Moves Us To Tears With Emotional Acceptance Speech At The ESPYS

Cuteness Overload: Leah Still Challenges Riley Curry To ‘Nae Nae’ Dance-Off

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Devon Still’s Daughter Leah Is Officially In Remission!

49 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2805578”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2805578″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2805578″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2805578” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Devon and Leah Still Family Photo Album [MUST SEE] Source:Instagram 1 of 49 1. Ruth’s Chris for mom moms birthday dinner Source:Instagram 2 of 49 2. Cincinnati thanks for all the love yall showed my daughter these past couple of days! Time to head back to philly…big week ahead #prayforleah #leahstrong Source:Instagram 3 of 49 3. 😎 Source:Instagram 4 of 49 4. Ran into Santa while we were at the mall…don’t know what toys she asking Santa for but I know he better chip in something if he’s going to be getting all the credit 😒 Source:Instagram 5 of 49 5. Fresh out of church #AllSmiles #prayforleah Source:Instagram 6 of 49 6. On the way to the hospital..I pray this radiation removes the rest of the cancer.. I just want my daughter to be able to enjoy all the things a kid should 🙏 #prayforleah Source:Instagram 7 of 49 7. 10748330_655613234554792_439587851_n Source:Instagram 8 of 49 8. About to spend these next couple of days in the hospital getting into the Christmas spirit Source:Instagram 9 of 49 9. Radiation treatment is in the books! She’s headed home! Source:Instagram 10 of 49 10. Bussin’ it up on FaceTime Source:Instagram 11 of 49 11. Photo Cred: Leah Source:Instagram 12 of 49 12. The smile you have after shutting down the mall, literally. This girl had security and the mall manager following her around Source:Instagram 13 of 49 13. Selfies in the hospital to pass time by as we wait for the stem cells Source:Instagram 14 of 49 14. Big thanks to @ToddSpaletto and @TheNorthFace team for sending me and my daughter these coats with #LeahStrong and #StillStrong stitched in Source:Instagram 15 of 49 15. Holiday picture ready! #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong Source:Instagram 16 of 49 16. She brings out the smile in me #Christmas2014 #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong Source:Instagram 17 of 49 17. WCW 😍 #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong Source:Instagram 18 of 49 18. I think we compliment each other well #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong Source:Instagram 19 of 49 19. 😍 #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong Source:Instagram 20 of 49 20. Would you trust her to fly your plane? Source:Instagram 21 of 49 21. Thank you to @michellebeisner, ESPN and Disney World (aka Santa Claus) for making one of my daughter’s Christmas wishes come true! #TryingToMakeThisChristmasOneToRemeber #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong Source:Instagram 22 of 49 22. My little Elsa #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong #Christmas2k14 Source:Instagram 23 of 49 23. One last pic before we head back to Philly..Wish we could take this scenery and weather back with us 😔 #OneDayTripsToDisney #Christmas2k14 #LeahStrong #PrayForLeah Source:Instagram 24 of 49 24. TBT last Christmas #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong Source:Instagram 25 of 49 25. Today on @ESPNNFL Sun Countdown (airing sometime between 12-1235) @michellebeisner gives an update on these two – @Dev_Still71 & Leah Still. And shows Leah’s Christmas wish come true! #LeahStrong #PrayForLeah LINK IN BIO Source:Instagram 26 of 49 26. I didn’t really start living until the day my daughter was born and I never felt the type of love or had someone hold me down this hard until I met @ashaadore #MyWCWs #HappyHolidays Source:Instagram 27 of 49 27. Finally off work..it’s about to go down!! Source:Instagram 28 of 49 28. Hard at work! Source:Instagram 29 of 49 29. A night out on the town in Cincinnati…sometimes it feels like there’s not enough hours in the day to all the things we want to before we leave each other but we’re going to make the best out of it before she leaves tomorrow Source:Instagram 30 of 49 30. Source:Instagram 31 of 49 31. On the way to the hospital for a long day of testing to see how well all the treatment she’s had so far has been working. I don’t think y’all understand how hard I’m praying they come back and tell me my daughter has no more cancer cells in her body 🙏 Source:Instagram 32 of 49 32. That look when the doc says you can leave after an unexpected stay at the hospital because of a fever Source:Instagram 33 of 49 33. Guess who’s bizzack Source:Instagram 34 of 49 34. #FistBump 👊 #PrayForLeah #LeahStrong #BeatCancer Source:Instagram 35 of 49 35. LOVE Source:Instagram 36 of 49 36. Hospital sleepovers 😜 Source:Instagram 37 of 49 37. “For what’s money without happiness?Or hard times without the people you loveThough I’m not sure what’s ’bout to happen nextI asked for strength from the Lord up aboveCause I’ve been strong so farBut I can feel my grip loosening” …..it’s like all you can do is watch and hope your kid is strong enough to fight the pain smh…this is by far the hardest treatment #OnlyIfICouldTradePlacesWithHer Source:Instagram 38 of 49 38. She took chillin at a game to a whole new level..guess she thought me and @tonestill was her bed #family Source:Instagram 39 of 49 39. She tries to match my style Source:Instagram 40 of 49 40. 😍😍😍 #NYCFashionWeek Source:Instagram 41 of 49 41. She looked like a natural Source:Instagram 42 of 49 42. In good company @kingjames Source:Instagram 43 of 49 43. The doctors office is our photoshoot Source:Instagram 44 of 49 44. Don’t forget to preorder your book at iamleahstrong.com !!!! Source:Instagram 45 of 49 45. Movie date to see SpongeBob before we head into the hospital tomorrow for Leah’s last round of this treatment Source:Instagram 46 of 49 46. Our mindset going into today’s treatment…. 💪EAH STRONG Source:Instagram 47 of 49 47. One last selfie before we start chemo Source:Instagram 48 of 49 48. Had a real rough night yesterday ended up getting moved to the ICU but doing a little better today…now we’re just watching movies trying to past time and get her mind off things #Matilda Source:Instagram 49 of 49 49. A princess will be a princess regardless of her environment. “No more hospital gowns!” 😂😂 S/O to mom mom missy for the princess gowns Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2805578”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2805578″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2805578″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2805578” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Leah Still’s Cancer Remains In Remission Devon and Leah Still Family Photo Album [MUST SEE] jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2805578”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2805578″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2805578″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2805578” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Leah Still’s Cancer Remains In Remission was originally published on hellobeautiful.com