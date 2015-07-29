Just a few days after dropping his diss track “Charged Up,” Drake takes aim at Meek Mill once more on his “Back To Back” freestyle.

On the three-minute track, Drakes addresses the ghostwriting controversy head on. Then he goes on to bash Meek, who is currently opening for Nicki Minaj on her “Pinkprint Tour.” Not to mention, he keeps the insults coming and much more!

Listen to Drake’s “Back To Back” freestyle on SoundCloud player below:

Drake Comes For Meek Mill On “Back To Back” [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com