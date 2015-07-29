Here’s How Drake Took Another Swing At Meek Mill With The ‘Back To Back’ Cover Art

“Trigger fingers turn to Twitter fingers,” raps Drake on the latest Meek Mill diss. Ouch.

Aside from the barrage of lyrics obviously aimed at Meek, Drake also paid homage to his city with the cover: a winning photo of MLB legend, Joe Carter. Joe Carter was a Toronto Blue Jay from ‘91-’97 and was instrumental in the Blue Jays winning their second World Series in ‘93. The team’s ‘92 win was the first ever by a Canadian-based team.

So it’s only right that Drake called the track “Back to Back,” which also references him dropping two Meek disses without a response. But the icing on the cake is that the team the Toronto Blue Jays beat were the Philadelphia Phillies. Yup.

In “Charged Up,” Drake made a Toronto sports reference as well with the Raptors recent signing of Cory Joseph.

Meek is down 2-0 in the series― can he come back?

