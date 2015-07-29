Meek Mill may be 24 tweets deep into his rap spat with Drake, but Drizzy is only hitting back with bars. The OVO leader dropped the “Back To Back” freestyle in the middle of the night, taking jabs at Philly’s own, and even hinted that his labelmate (and maybe the catalyst for this whole beef) Nicki Minaj should get that pre-nup.

Can Meek clock back into this fight? Last night, he performed in Toronto alongside Nicki, despite rumors that Drake banned him from the city. And on Monday, a botched plan to deliver a diss track to Funkmaster Flex‘s show only resulted in being the laughing stock of frustrated Twitter followers.

Check out the “Back To Back” freestyle below to hear Drake’s latest answer. He’s swinging hard.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Here’s How Drake Took Another Swing At Meek Mill With The ‘Back To Back’ Cover Art

Views From The 6: Meek Mill Performs In Toronto Despite Reports Of Being Banned For Drake Diss [Video]

Birdman Denies Involvment In Lil’ Wayne’s Tour Bus Shooting, Still Considers Him A Son

End Of An Era: The Night HOT 97 Died [OP-ED]

‘Is That A World Tour Or Your Girl’s Tour?’ Drake Dropped A New Meek Mill Diss While You Were Sleeping was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted July 29, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: