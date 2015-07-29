Another Reason To Side Eye The Law: Baltimore Police Shut Down A Free Rihanna Concert

Pop superstar Rihanna wanted to perform a free show in the city of Baltimore after the Freddie Gray riots but the police nixed the plan.

According to the Baltimore Sun, emails released on Monday show that singer wanted to walk with protestors and perform a free concert. The emails were between a representative for Rihanna and Capt. Eric Kowalczyk, the then head of media relations for Baltimore police. The emails were then forwarded to then police commissioner Anthony Batts and Kevin Harris, the spokesman for Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. Read more of the details here.

In the end, the police claimed they did not have a permit for the show and it wasn’t allowed.

This is disappointing news. This would’ve been something great for the city of Baltimore. Even though she couldn’t perform the show, Rihanna still could’ve walked with the people of Baltimore like Carmelo Anthony.

There was one performer the powers that be in Baltimore couldn’t hold back and that was The Purple One. Prince performed a free show in Baltimore at the Royal Farms Arena on May 10th that was live streamed on Tidal.

RELATED STORIES:

Rihanna Drops The #BBHMM Video & It Is EPIC!

Chris Brown Performed Rihanna’s ‘BBHMM’ (And We’re Wondering If We Should Be Reading Into This Or Not)

38 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2805384”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2805384″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2805384″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2805384” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Never Waiting To Exhale: Rihanna's Smokiest Moments 1 of 38 1. Let Me Hit That No one celebrates 4/20 like Rihanna. She's not only our favorite bad gal, but she's our favorite stoner. She makes it no secret that she enjoys wacky tobaccy. In honor of the smoke-filled holiday, we decided to bring you Riri's best and smokiest moments from Instagram. *cough cough* Anyone else have the munchies? Source:Instagram 2 of 38 2. #BestBuds 💨💨 @badgalriri 1❤️ Source:Instagram 3 of 38 3. Our last hurrah 😁😁😩❤️❤️ @jennnrosales @badgalriri #Davis420wedding Source:Instagram 4 of 38 4. #Davis420wedding @badgalriri Source:Instagram 5 of 38 5. #VOGUEbrasil Source:Instagram 6 of 38 6. I miss laying like this with you listening to music half way intoxicated on the ocean!!! @jennnrosales #jhatappreciationday Source:Instagram 7 of 38 7. This is what I come heauxm to…more construction on the roof! Hurry up boyz, it's $ummer time!!!! Source:Instagram 8 of 38 8. Paying Homage Source:Instagram 9 of 38 9. Thank you to this spectacular team for donating their time and hard work at the #DiamondBall @jennnrosales @yusefhairnyc @melzy917 @mylahmorales @kimmiekyees #iLoveYouGuys #Family !!! Source:Instagram 10 of 38 10. #flashback uk esquire bts #mtfphotography Source:Instagram 11 of 38 11. #flashback #hazy #marley Source:Instagram 12 of 38 12. Black & White Source:Instagram 13 of 38 13. Don't Drop That Dun Dun Dun! Source:Instagram 14 of 38 14. Oh Hey! Source:Instagram 15 of 38 15. Hot Tub Time Machine Source:Instagram 16 of 38 16. Posing To Be Chosen Source:Instagram 17 of 38 17. Look Back At It Source:Instagram 18 of 38 18. Poised Source:Instagram 19 of 38 19. @gomillionandleupold Source:Instagram 20 of 38 20. @jennnrosales to the rescue! Source:Instagram 21 of 38 21. Fix my hurr Source:Instagram 22 of 38 22. Mu$ic. Source:Instagram 23 of 38 23. Multitasking Source:Instagram 24 of 38 24. Phuck it! Source:Instagram 25 of 38 25. Riri Laid Out! Source:Instagram 26 of 38 26. Legs & Smokes Source:Instagram 27 of 38 27. #DioR Source:Instagram 28 of 38 28. #BBMAs #Navy Source:Instagram 29 of 38 29. This could be y'all, but yo best friend ain't shit!!! M$$!!! Source:Instagram 30 of 38 30. Easter 2014 Source:Instagram 31 of 38 31. Spot The Leaves? Source:Instagram 32 of 38 32. Feb. 20 Source:Instagram 33 of 38 33. Happy Birthday hitta!!!!! I wanna write some deep shit, but that shit is old!! Just like you!!! You old as phuck actually!!!! 29 BRUH??! I mean I'm 27 and shit but PHUUUCK!!! TWENTY NINE!!!! Ya still sweet off doe!! Wrinkles and all!!!! @mdollas11 Source:Instagram 34 of 38 34. Ghetto yout' at 'chella! Source:Instagram 35 of 38 35. @dennisleupold 🔫 Source:Instagram 36 of 38 36. 'chella '15 Source:Instagram 37 of 38 37. #davis420wedding Source:Instagram 38 of 38 38. 🔫 by @dennisleupold Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2805384”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2805384″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2805384″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2805384” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Another Reason To Side Eye The Law: Baltimore Police Shut Down A Free Rihanna Concert Never Waiting To Exhale: Rihanna's Smokiest Moments jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2805384”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2805384″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2805384″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2805384” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Another Reason To Side Eye The Law: Baltimore Police Shut Down A Free Rihanna Concert was originally published on hellobeautiful.com