Another Reason To Side Eye The Law: Baltimore Police Shut Down A Free Rihanna Concert

Pop superstar Rihanna wanted to perform a free show in the city of Baltimore after the Freddie Gray riots but the police nixed the plan.
According to the Baltimore Sun, emails released on Monday show that singer wanted to walk with protestors and perform a free concert. The emails were between a representative for Rihanna and Capt. Eric Kowalczyk, the then head of media relations for Baltimore police. The emails were then forwarded to then police commissioner Anthony Batts and Kevin Harris, the spokesman for Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. Read more of the details here.
In the end, the police claimed they did not have a permit for the show and it wasn’t allowed.
This is disappointing news. This would’ve been something great for the city of Baltimore. Even though she couldn’t perform the show, Rihanna still could’ve walked with the people of Baltimore like Carmelo Anthony.
There was one performer the powers that be in Baltimore couldn’t hold back and that was The Purple One. Prince performed a free show in Baltimore at the Royal Farms Arena on May 10th that was live streamed on Tidal.
1 of 38
1. Let Me Hit That
No one celebrates 4/20 like Rihanna. She's not only our favorite bad gal, but she's our favorite stoner. She makes it no secret that she enjoys wacky tobaccy. In honor of the smoke-filled holiday, we decided to bring you Riri's best and smokiest moments from Instagram. *cough cough* Anyone else have the munchies?
Source:Instagram
2 of 38
2. #BestBuds 💨💨 @badgalriri 1❤️
Source:Instagram
3 of 38
3. Our last hurrah 😁😁😩❤️❤️ @jennnrosales @badgalriri #Davis420wedding
Source:Instagram
4 of 38
4. #Davis420wedding @badgalriri
Source:Instagram
5 of 38
5. #VOGUEbrasil
Source:Instagram
6 of 38
6. I miss laying like this with you listening to music half way intoxicated on the ocean!!! @jennnrosales #jhatappreciationday
Source:Instagram
7 of 38
7. This is what I come heauxm to…more construction on the roof! Hurry up boyz, it's $ummer time!!!!
Source:Instagram
8 of 38
8. Paying Homage
Source:Instagram
9 of 38
9. Thank you to this spectacular team for donating their time and hard work at the #DiamondBall @jennnrosales @yusefhairnyc @melzy917 @mylahmorales @kimmiekyees #iLoveYouGuys #Family !!!
Source:Instagram
10 of 38
10. #flashback uk esquire bts #mtfphotography
Source:Instagram
11 of 38
11. #flashback #hazy #marley
Source:Instagram
12 of 38
12. Black & White
Source:Instagram
13 of 38
13. Don't Drop That Dun Dun Dun!
Source:Instagram
14 of 38
14. Oh Hey!
Source:Instagram
15 of 38
15. Hot Tub Time Machine
Source:Instagram
16 of 38
16. Posing To Be Chosen
Source:Instagram
17 of 38
17. Look Back At It
Source:Instagram
18 of 38
18. Poised
Source:Instagram
19 of 38
19. @gomillionandleupold
Source:Instagram
20 of 38
20. @jennnrosales to the rescue!
Source:Instagram
21 of 38
21. Fix my hurr
Source:Instagram
22 of 38
22. Mu$ic.
Source:Instagram
23 of 38
23. Multitasking
Source:Instagram
24 of 38
24. Phuck it!
Source:Instagram
25 of 38
25. Riri Laid Out!
Source:Instagram
26 of 38
26. Legs & Smokes
Source:Instagram
27 of 38
27. #DioR
Source:Instagram
28 of 38
28. #BBMAs #Navy
Source:Instagram
29 of 38
29. This could be y'all, but yo best friend ain't shit!!! M$$!!!
Source:Instagram
30 of 38
30. Easter 2014
Source:Instagram
31 of 38
31. Spot The Leaves?
Source:Instagram
32 of 38
32. Feb. 20
Source:Instagram
33 of 38
33. Happy Birthday hitta!!!!! I wanna write some deep shit, but that shit is old!! Just like you!!! You old as phuck actually!!!! 29 BRUH??! I mean I'm 27 and shit but PHUUUCK!!! TWENTY NINE!!!! Ya still sweet off doe!! Wrinkles and all!!!! @mdollas11
Source:Instagram
34 of 38
34. Ghetto yout' at 'chella!
Source:Instagram
35 of 38
35. @dennisleupold 🔫
Source:Instagram
36 of 38
36. 'chella '15
Source:Instagram
37 of 38
37. #davis420wedding
Source:Instagram
38 of 38
38. 🔫 by @dennisleupold
