Another Reason To Side Eye The Law: Baltimore Police Shut Down A Free Rihanna Concert

This concert would've been amazing for the city of Baltimore.

Pop superstar Rihanna wanted to perform a free show in the city of Baltimore after the Freddie Gray riots but the police nixed the plan.

According to the Baltimore Sun, emails released on Monday show that singer wanted to walk with protestors and perform a free concert. The emails were between a representative for Rihanna and Capt. Eric Kowalczyk, the then head of media relations for Baltimore police. The emails were then forwarded to then police commissioner Anthony Batts and Kevin Harris, the spokesman for Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. Read more of the details here.

In the end, the police claimed they did not have a permit for the show and it wasn’t allowed.

This is disappointing news. This would’ve been something great for the city of Baltimore. Even though she couldn’t perform the show, Rihanna still could’ve walked with the people of Baltimore like Carmelo Anthony.

There was one performer the powers that be in Baltimore couldn’t hold back and that was The Purple One. Prince performed a free show  in Baltimore at the Royal Farms Arena on May 10th that was live streamed on Tidal.

RELATED STORIES:

Former Baltimore Cop Blows The Lid Off Of Police Brutality

 

Rihanna Drops The #BBHMM Video & It Is EPIC!

Chris Brown Performed Rihanna’s ‘BBHMM’ (And We’re Wondering If We Should Be Reading Into This Or Not)

Another Reason To Side Eye The Law: Baltimore Police Shut Down A Free Rihanna Concert was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

