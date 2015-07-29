Heartbreaking Details About Bobbi Kristina’s Final Days Revealed

Bobbi Kristina‘s tragic and untimely death left us filled with sadness. We were overwhelmed by the familiar pain and questioned how the devastating tragedy could strike the Houston/ Brown family again.

Fans and loved ones have similar questions and some inquiries are still under investigation (Bobbi Kristina’s death is being treated as a possible homicide with her former boyfriend Nick Gordon the person of interest). While those answers are pending, some new details around her passing have been revealed by the family.

According to ET, her aunt Pat Houston, Pat’s brother Ray Watson and her sister-in-law Donna Houston, cousin Meeta Brown and family friend Wanda Shelley gathered around Bobbi K as her death seemed imminent. They read psalms from the Bible as they awaited a minister. It was then that Bobbi K took her last breath. The time of death was 8:17pm.

When Bobbi K was first hospitalized, after being found unresponsive in a bathtub, the family would travel 60 miles, everyday, to care for her — they would tend to her hair, bathe and oil her body.

A family source claims Bobbi agreed to rehab, before her death, as long as she was taken by her aunt. Bobbi allegedly didn’t want her then-boyfriend Nick Gordon there.

TMZ recently revealed Bobbi K had gotten drunk in the bathtub and fallen asleep the night before her mother passed away — an alleged factor that could help clear Nick’s name.

Tyler Perry is reportedly helping with funeral arraignments and keeping the peace amongst the Brown/Houston family, who can’t seem to get along. He visited Bobbi K when she was in the hospital and lent his private plane to the family for traveling.

Tyler took to Twitter in the days after her passing to tweet,

I'm a writer with no words…. Bobbi Kris. — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) July 28, 2015

“Tyler has been really close to the family,” Oprah Winfrey said. “Tyler was really supportive of Whitney when she had her troubles — he intervened and tried to help her — and I know that he’s been instrumental in trying to help Bobbi Kristina, too.”

Bobbi K’s father Bobby Brown released a statement saying he is “completely numb.” He added, “My family must find a way to live with her in spirit and honor her memory. Our loss is unimaginable.”

The family described her passing as “peaceful, quiet and beautiful” as if her mother Whitney was calling her from the other side. The family reportedly plans on using her funeral to celebrate her life and give her “the Sweet 16 she never had.” Bobbi will be laid to rest where her mother is buried at the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, NJ.

Bobbi Kristina’s funeral is tentatively scheduled for August 1.

RELATED STORIES:

Celebs React To Bobbi Kristina’s Death

Tyler Perry Demands Respect For Bobbi Kristina: ‘Show Some Decency’

17 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2805381”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2805381″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2805381″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2805381” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston Source:Instagram 1 of 17 1. Rest In Peace Bobbi Kristina Brown The untimely death of Bobbi Kristina has left us deeply saddened, but we know she is now at peace and in the arms of her mother. We remember and celebrate her life with these heart-warming photos of her and Whitney. Source:Instagram 2 of 17 2. A Mother/ Daughter's Love Source:Instagram 3 of 17 3. A Mother/ Daughter's Love Source:Instagram 4 of 17 4. A Mother/ Daughter's Love Source:Instagram 5 of 17 5. A Mother/ Daughter's Love 6 of 17 6. A Mother/ Daughter's Love 7 of 17 7. A Mother/ Daughter's Love 8 of 17 8. A Mother/ Daughter's Love 9 of 17 9. A Mother/ Daughter's Lovev Source:Instagram 10 of 17 10. A Mother/ Daughter's Love Source:Instagram 11 of 17 11. A Mother/ Daughter's Love Source:Instagram 12 of 17 12. A Mother/ Daughter's Love Source:Instagram 13 of 17 13. A Mother/ Daughter's Love 14 of 17 14. A Mother/ Daughter's Love 15 of 17 15. A Mother/ Daughter's Love 16 of 17 16. A Mother/ Daughter's Love 17 of 17 17. A Mother/ Daughter's Love Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2805381”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2805381″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2805381″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2805381” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Heartbreaking Details About Bobbi Kristina’s Final Days Revealed The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2805381”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2805381″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2805381″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2805381” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Heartbreaking Details About Bobbi Kristina’s Final Days Revealed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com