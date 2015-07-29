Odell Beckham Jr.’s Not Claiming Amber Rose, But Capes Real Hard For His Hair

Funk Flex loves putting people on blast. This time, his site In Flex We Trust linked NY Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. to Amber Rose, but the wide receiver isn’t here for those rumors.

The site posted a video on Instagram of Amber Rose and a man who looks similar to Beckham leaving a party in New York City.

And it also scored a photo of the lookalike in a compromising position.

Beckham isn’t the first guy rumored to be dating Rose this year. First, it was Ray J and then it was rapper Machine Gun Kelly, but Beckham is making it clear he doesn’t want to be added to that list. He shared a video saying that he has “better” hair than the guy in the photos. He also posted on Instagram that he prays “the fakes get exposed.”

But he didn’t stop there. He finished up his “I did not have sexual relations with Amber Rose” campaign by clarifying once and for all on Twitter.

I stay silent cause we at war no I've very patient … — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) July 27, 2015

No offense to youngin, but my hair is 10x better than that — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) July 27, 2015

I appreciate yall thinkin of me though and lookin for some kinda story…that means a lot — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) July 27, 2015

I'm honored for you to think this is staged…. — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) July 27, 2015

No ranting, because it's gets me no where to speak the truth but I will say this and leave it at that… — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) July 27, 2015

There's always two sides to a story and only one truth, bottom line is if u and God know the honest truth. The other opinions don't matter — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) July 27, 2015

Sooo, say what u want. I still sleep like a baby at night 😂😂😂…. have a blessed day #KillThatNoise — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) July 27, 2015

The baller doth protest too much? We don’t think that Beckham has anything against Amber Rose (to be linked to her, he’d be in good company), but it’s more a matter of wanting to look his absolute best at all times (hence the fuss over his hair). And considering it’s his style trademark, we can’t blame him for wanting to look good.

