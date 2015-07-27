Hulk Hogan Thanks Fans For ‘Love And Support’ After WWE Terminates His Contract

Despite his WWE contract being terminated over racist remarks he made in 2012, Hulk Hogan is staying positive.
The legendary wrestler is currently facing a lawsuit after a clip of the racist rant surfaced on the web. After apologizing, Hogan is now thanking those who are standing by his side during this challenging time.
Via Twitter, Hogan said:
In between tweets, Hogan retweeted dozens of replies from fans and colleagues. Thoughts?
