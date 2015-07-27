CLOSE
National
Home

Hulk Hogan Thanks Fans For ‘Love And Support’ After WWE Terminates His Contract

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hulk Hogan

Source: Getty / Getty

Despite his WWE contract being terminated over racist remarks he made in 2012, Hulk Hogan is staying positive.

The legendary wrestler is currently facing a lawsuit after a clip of the racist rant surfaced on the web. After apologizing, Hogan is now thanking those who are standing by his side during this challenging time.

Via Twitter, Hogan said:

In between tweets, Hogan retweeted dozens of replies from fans and colleagues. Thoughts?

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

If Hulk Hogan Goes, Vince McMahon Owes At Least 7 Apologies

Hulk Hogan Apologies For Racist Rant

WWE Cuts Ties With Hulk Hogan Following Rumored Racial Comments

 

Hulk Hogan Thanks Fans For ‘Love And Support’ After WWE Terminates His Contract was originally published on theurbandaily.com

hulk hogan , wwe

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close