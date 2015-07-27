Hulk Hogan Thanks Fans For ‘Love And Support’ After WWE Terminates His Contract

Despite his WWE contract being terminated over racist remarks he made in 2012, Hulk Hogan is staying positive.

The legendary wrestler is currently facing a lawsuit after a clip of the racist rant surfaced on the web. After apologizing, Hogan is now thanking those who are standing by his side during this challenging time.

Via Twitter, Hogan said:

Thank you to all my friends,family and business partners for all your love and support,you guys know who I really am and I love u 4 that. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 25, 2015

Thank u Maniacs 4 the love and support,it's amazing how many people know who I really am and stuck by my side,I will always keep my head up — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 26, 2015

Because of the love and support u have shown me ,thank u from the bottom of my heart oh love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 26, 2015

In between tweets, Hogan retweeted dozens of replies from fans and colleagues. Thoughts?

