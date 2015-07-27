Styles P isn’t one to share his personal life with the world, but he took to Instagram to reveal his daughter, Tai Hing, committing suicide.
“I have lost my brother, father, aunt, grandmother in law and too many good friends and brothers and now my daughter!” said Styles P in his Instagram post.
Despite Style P’s vulnerability, his words say he’s remaining strong even after experiencing what has to be the biggest loss of his life.
He reminded his fans to always keep family first and although him and his wife lost their daughter here on earth, they gained an angel in heaven.
He ends his message with, “Love is love,” signed Ghost.
My Love Is Your Love: A Look Back At Bobbi Kristina With Whitney And Bobby
My Love Is Your Love: A Look Back At Bobbi Kristina With Whitney And Bobby
1. June 19931 of 30
2. January 19932 of 30
3. March3 of 30
4. June 19954 of 30
5. July 19955 of 30
6. December 19966 of 30
7. September 19987 of 30
8. March 19998 of 30
9. January 20009 of 30
10. 8060024710 of 30
11. May 200211 of 30
12. November 200312 of 30
13. August 200413 of 30
14. September 200914 of 30
15. November 200915 of 30
16. February 201116 of 30
17. February 201117 of 30
18. February 201218 of 30
19. February 201219 of 30
20. February 201220 of 30
21. May 201221 of 30
22. May 201222 of 30
23. May 201223 of 30
24. May 201224 of 30
25. August 201225 of 30
26. October 201226 of 30
27. October 201227 of 30
28. January 201428 of 30
29. January 201429 of 30
30. August 201430 of 30
RELATED: Jacque Reid Talks Mental Health Issues In Light Of Suicide Of Natural Hair Care Founder
RELATED: Ray J’s Girlfriend Princess Love Tried To Commit Suicide?
Styles P’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Commits Suicide was originally published on theurbandaily.com