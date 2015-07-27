Styles P isn’t one to share his personal life with the world, but he took to Instagram to reveal his daughter, Tai Hing, committing suicide.

“I have lost my brother, father, aunt, grandmother in law and too many good friends and brothers and now my daughter!” said Styles P in his Instagram post.

Despite Style P’s vulnerability, his words say he’s remaining strong even after experiencing what has to be the biggest loss of his life.

He reminded his fans to always keep family first and although him and his wife lost their daughter here on earth, they gained an angel in heaven.

He ends his message with, “Love is love,” signed Ghost.

Styles P’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Commits Suicide was originally published on theurbandaily.com