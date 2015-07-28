Khloe Kardashian Talks Amber Rose, Caitlyn Jenner And Missing Lamar Odom With ‘Complex’

With the Kardashian clan getting more time in the spotlight than ever before with Caitlyn Jenner’s debut, it’s time for Khloe Kardashian to get her own shine.

Covering Complex’s Aug/Sept. ‘15 issue, Khloe speaks about the “About Bruce” special on ABC, where he announced that he planned to transition into a woman. Khloe explains that she felt out of the loop, which is why she seemed to take the news the hardest.

Known for being outspoken, she also mentions having to hide under her mom’s bed as a kid when Kris and Bruce unexpectedly started having sex and having to stay there until they were done. Fast-forward a few years and she’s now heard her 59-year-old mother having sex with her current boyfriend.

She also touches on the backlash of her little sister Kylie Jenner growing up so quickly and says that she just isn’t the average 17-year-old. “I think at 16 I was probably fucking someone that was in their 20s, for sure….But again Kylie is not a normal 17-year-old. You’re not gonna say, “Hey, so what are you doing this weekend?” and have her say, “Having a slumber party at my girlfriend’s,” or ‘Going to prom.’ That’s not what Kylie does. Kylie is taking business meetings and bought her first house, or she’s going on a private plane with Karl Lagerfeld to take a meeting.”

Also concerning Kylie, she talks about the whole Amber Rose situation, explaining, “It was from her talking about when she became a stripper so I’m like, ‘How are you judging and saying Kylie should have a curfew?’ What I thought was crazy was she was telling my sister to act a certain way or have a curfew, but [she wasn’t] doing the same. So just don’t comment.”

Khloe also speaks on her past relationship with French Montana and reveals that she recently spoke to him after the passing of Coke Boys affiliate Chinx, and mentions that she speaks to her ex-husband, Lamar Odom pretty often, even the morning of the Complex interview.

She reveals the true reason behind her relationship with French: “I went from Lamar to just distracting myself. Not to discredit French at all. I was very honest with French about that—I feel bad.”

Read the rest of Khloe’s cover story over at Complex.

Bruce Goodwin Posted July 28, 2015

