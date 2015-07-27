New York Magazine’s Latest Cover Story Features The 35 Women Who Spoke Out Against Bill Cosby

“A woman can not be believed for 30 years? But it takes one man?”

You have to pull back the memes, the hysteria and the banter to see just how serious this Bill Cosby scandal is. And it’s not just about him being Cliff Huxtable. It’s about how it took a man to give validity to 46 women who’ve accused Cosby of sexual assault.

New York Magazine put this into perspective with an amazing cover featuring all 35 women. The accompanying story features portraits of all these women as well as their testimonies. Give the story, credited to Noreen Malone and Amanda Demme, a look here.

