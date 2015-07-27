Shad Moss is the only person in history to cross up Allen Iverson and get three platinum albums. He’s a legend. Moss, better known to some as Bow Wow, got his just recognition today when the #BowWowHive took over Twitter. Never mind how today’s the 10th anniversary of Jeezy’s Thug Motivation 101. It’s Bow Wow appreciation day.
All these rappers no better than to come at Bow Wow tho. pic.twitter.com/RC7UCNxZgP
— Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) July 26, 2015
Y’all Better Stop Sleeping On Bow Wow 😭💯 pic.twitter.com/cbJWBcl11f
— ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (@HeGotCLOUT) July 26, 2015
It’s a Bow Wow “Control” reference track floating around. Now we know why Kendrick didn’t mention Bow on it. Makes sense.
— Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) July 26, 2015
Bow Wow at the crib like “Imma show yall watch” pic.twitter.com/gal1ronOKO
— ▫️▪️TNiCE (@TNiCE252) July 26, 2015
When bow wow said “Bow-wow-wow yipee-yo yippe-yay where my dogs at? bark wit me now!” pic.twitter.com/JQ6iMFpVGh
— ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀RJ (@ViewsFromRJ) July 26, 2015
When Bow wow dropped “outta my system” #BowWowHive pic.twitter.com/ImsWhDzUKF
— Lord Skum (@KriegLaFlare) July 26, 2015
BOW WOW IS A LEGEND IN THE RAP GAME. DRAKE AND MEEK NEED TO JOIN FORCES BECAUSE BOW WOW IS ABOUT TO TAKE THE GAME BACK OVER #BowWowHive
— big filthy (@LukeThe2K13King) July 26, 2015
The Bow Wow-Iverson era was LIT
— CHARGED UP (@HustleWestcrook) July 26, 2015
RETWEET IF YOU REMEMBER THIS!!! #BowWowHive pic.twitter.com/6CK3BxluhY
— Sloom | WWE (@Sloomzo) July 26, 2015
We have to start appreciating Bow Wow, you guys.
Bow Wow Is The Latest To Leave Cash Money Without Releasing An Album
Is Erica Mena Getting Into Battle Rap Like Bow Wow?
Behold, It’s The #BowWowHive was originally published on theurbandaily.com