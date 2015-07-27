CLOSE
Shad Moss is the only person in history to cross up Allen Iverson and get three platinum albums. He’s a legend. Moss, better known to some as Bow Wow, got his just recognition today when the #BowWowHive took over Twitter. Never mind how today’s the 10th anniversary of Jeezy’s Thug Motivation 101. It’s Bow Wow appreciation day.

We have to start appreciating Bow Wow, you guys.

Behold, It’s The #BowWowHive was originally published on theurbandaily.com

