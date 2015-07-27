Behold, It’s The #BowWowHive

Shad Moss is the only person in history to cross up Allen Iverson and get three platinum albums. He’s a legend. Moss, better known to some as Bow Wow, got his just recognition today when the #BowWowHive took over Twitter. Never mind how today’s the 10th anniversary of Jeezy’s Thug Motivation 101. It’s Bow Wow appreciation day.

All these rappers no better than to come at Bow Wow tho. pic.twitter.com/RC7UCNxZgP — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) July 26, 2015

Y’all Better Stop Sleeping On Bow Wow 😭💯 pic.twitter.com/cbJWBcl11f — ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (@HeGotCLOUT) July 26, 2015

It’s a Bow Wow “Control” reference track floating around. Now we know why Kendrick didn’t mention Bow on it. Makes sense. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) July 26, 2015

Bow Wow at the crib like “Imma show yall watch” pic.twitter.com/gal1ronOKO — ▫️▪️TNiCE (@TNiCE252) July 26, 2015

When bow wow said “Bow-wow-wow yipee-yo yippe-yay where my dogs at? bark wit me now!” pic.twitter.com/JQ6iMFpVGh — ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀RJ (@ViewsFromRJ) July 26, 2015

BOW WOW IS A LEGEND IN THE RAP GAME. DRAKE AND MEEK NEED TO JOIN FORCES BECAUSE BOW WOW IS ABOUT TO TAKE THE GAME BACK OVER #BowWowHive — big filthy (@LukeThe2K13King) July 26, 2015

The Bow Wow-Iverson era was LIT — CHARGED UP (@HustleWestcrook) July 26, 2015

We have to start appreciating Bow Wow, you guys.

