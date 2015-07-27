InterludesLIVE: Jill Scott Lied To Questlove & Ended Up Famous

Usually when we lie, there’s terrible consequences. But when Jill Scott does it, she finds her destiny.

Jilly from Philly performed in Washington, D.C. for InterludesLIVE, singing some from her latest masterpiece, Woman. In the video above, Jill belts out stern lyrics, urging her conquest to leave out of the back door in the morning and if he’s expecting breakfast, he should think again. For Jill, this is, “Closure.”

MUST READ: InterludesLIVE: Jill Scott Remembers The First Time She Fell In Love With Writing

In a sit-down interview with Smokey Fontaine, Jill revealed that it was a lie that sparked her career. She lied to Questlove of The Roots when she was reading poetry in Philadelphia. Jill tells Smokey that Quest asked if she wrote songs and she said, “Yeah!” She smiled her gorgeous grin and continued, “I had never written a song in my life.”

She teamed up with the Roots, wrote the hook on their hit, “You Got Me” and the rest is Jill’s platinum record-selling history.

Check out the video above of Jill singing “Closure” and detailing her humble beginnings in the music industry.

MORE INTERLUDES:

44 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2804749”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2804749″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2804749″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2804749” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Style Stalking: 43 & Fabulous, See Jill Scott's Best Looks 1 of 44 1. Style Stalking: 43 & Fabulous, See Jill Scott's Best Looks 2 of 44 2. Jill Scott attends the 2015 Black Girls Rock Awards Show 3 of 44 3. Jill Scott attends the 4th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Music event 4 of 44 4. Jill Scott attends the HBO after party at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards 5 of 44 5. Jill Scott attends the Hollywood Reporter's 21st annual Women In Entertainment breakfast 6 of 44 6. Jill Scott attends Lifetime's Steel Magnolias Premiere Event 7 of 44 7. Jill Scott arrives at Clive Davis and The Recording Academy's 2013 Pre-GRAMMY Gala 8 of 44 8. Jill Scott walks the red carpet at the 2013 Delete Blood Cancer Gala 9 of 44 9. Jill Scott attends the Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch 10 of 44 10. Jill Scott arrives at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards 11 of 44 11. Jill Scott attends BET Honors 2012 12 of 44 12. Jill Scott walks the red carpet at 2011 VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul 13 of 44 13. Jill Scott attends the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon 14 of 44 14. Jill Scott walks the red carpet at the 2nd Annual Mary J. Blige Honors Concert 15 of 44 15. Jill Scott attends the premiere of "Why Did I Get Married Too?" 16 of 44 16. Jill Scott poses for a portrait during the 41st NAACP Image Awards 17 of 44 17. Jill Scott attends the premiere of Fox Searchlight Pictures' "Baggage Claim" 18 of 44 18. Jill Scott is all smiles at the 17th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival 19 of 44 19. Jill Scott walks the red carpet at the 6th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon 20 of 44 20. Jill Scott arrives at the 4th Annual ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Grammy Brunch 21 of 44 21. Jill Scott visits BET's "106 and Park" 22 of 44 22. Jill Scott arrives at VH1's "VH1 Storytellers Presents: Jill Scott Live" After Party 23 of 44 23. Jill Scott poses in costume in the press room at the 43rd annual NAACP Image Awards 24 of 44 24. Jill Scott arrives at the 2011 Black Girls Rock! Awards 25 of 44 25. Jill Scott attends the Grey Goose Presents The Jill Scott Experience Pre-BET Awards Party 26 of 44 26. Jill Scott arrives at the Sony/BMG Music Entertainment 2005 After GRAMMY Awards Party 27 of 44 27. Jill Scott walks the red carpet at the 2011 BET Awards 28 of 44 28. Jill Scott is spotted in New York City 29 of 44 29. Jill Scott attends the 8th Annual Soul Train "Lady Of Soul" Awards 30 of 44 30. Jill Scott arrives at the 4th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon 31 of 44 31. Jill Scott walks the red carpet at the 5th Annual Black Girls Rock! Awards 32 of 44 32. Jill Scott arrives at the 2010 Essence Music Festival 33 of 44 33. Jill Scott arrives at the 41st NAACP Image Awards 34 of 44 34. Jill Scott poses in the press room at the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards 35 of 44 35. Jill Scott attends Debra Lee's 2008 BET Awards Dinner 36 of 44 36. Jill Scott arrives at the 2nd Annual Shortlist Music Awards Concert 37 of 44 37. Jill Scott walks the red carpet at the 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards 38 of 44 38. Jill Scott hosts the "Real Thing" Cocktail Reception 39 of 44 39. Jill Scott attends the "Why Did I Get Married?" Screening 40 of 44 40. Jill Scott arrives at Lionsgate's Premiere Of "Why Did I Get Married?" 41 of 44 41. Jill Scott attends "Dave Chappelle's Block Party" New York City Premiere 42 of 44 42. Jill Scott poses at a Barnes and Noble in-store appearance 43 of 44 43. Jill Scott attends the inaugural Grammy Jam Fest 44 of 44 44. Jill Scott arrives at the 16th Annual Essence Awards Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2804749”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2804749″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2804749″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2804749” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading InterludesLIVE: Jill Scott Lied To Questlove & Ended Up Famous Style Stalking: 43 & Fabulous, See Jill Scott's Best Looks jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2804749”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2804749″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2804749″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2804749” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

InterludesLIVE: Jill Scott Lied To Questlove & Ended Up Famous was originally published on hellobeautiful.com