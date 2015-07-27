CLOSE
InterludesLIVE: Jill Scott Lied To Questlove & Ended Up Famous

Usually when we lie, there’s terrible consequences. But when Jill Scott does it, she finds her destiny.

Jilly from Philly performed in Washington, D.C. for InterludesLIVE, singing some from her latest masterpiece, Woman. In the video above, Jill belts out stern lyrics, urging her conquest to leave out of the back door in the morning and if he’s expecting breakfast, he should think again. For Jill, this is, “Closure.”

In a sit-down interview with Smokey Fontaine, Jill revealed that it was a lie that sparked her career. She lied to Questlove of The Roots when she was reading poetry in Philadelphia. Jill tells Smokey that Quest asked if she wrote songs and she said, “Yeah!” She smiled her gorgeous grin and continued, “I had never written a song in my life.”

She teamed up with the Roots, wrote the hook on their hit, “You Got Me” and the rest is Jill’s platinum record-selling history.

Check out the video above of Jill singing “Closure” and detailing her humble beginnings in the music industry.

InterludesLIVE: Jill Scott Lied To Questlove & Ended Up Famous was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

