Chris Brown Performs Rihanna’s #BBHMM During Concert In Macau [Video]

Chris Brown and Rihanna have been keeping their distance from each other in public for nearly two years now, but Chris raised a few eyebrows when he delivered an impromptu performance of Rih’s “Bitch Better Have My Money” during a recent concert stop in Macau, China.

Visiting the country as part of his international tour schedule, Chris made his way to Macau after an eventful stop in the Philippines, where he was held for 3 days and prohibited from leaving the country before finally being released. Breezy was overjoyed to have gotten out of the country just in time to hit the stage in Macau and his energy was still on a thousand as he took a break from running through his own catalogue of music to turn up to Rihanna’s latest hit.

Check out the video, captured by The Shade Room, below.

While fans of the former couple might hope that the video is a possible indication that things are better between them now that Chris and Karrueche are officially over, the only factual conclusion to be drawn from Chris channeling his inner badgal on stage is that he’s just as big a fan of the song as the rest of us.

Posted July 27, 2015

