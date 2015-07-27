Fitz & Olivia Are Ready To #RiskItAll In The Scandal Season 5 Promo Video [WATCH]

If you’ve still been keeping up with all of the back and forth between Olivia and Fitz on ‘Scandal,’ the season 5 promo video gives hope to a possible light at the end of the tunnel…maybe.

In a mash up of moments featuring the on-screen President and his lifetime mistress, we see the storyline between the two embattled lovers appear to be finally coming full circle. However, though the short video leans more towards Fitz and Olivia finally getting the happily-ever-after “Vermont-style” ending that they’ve continued to hope for throughout each season, those who have been following along up to this point know a little better than to believe things will turn out for the best without some drama.

Check out the promo video for Scandal Season 5 below.

Given that Fitz is still legally married to Mellie, Cyrus is still breathing and Rowan never quite knows when to quit…we’d guess that these two have another thing coming if they think they’ll be able to finally be together in peace!

The new season of Scandal kicks off this fall on September 24th.

Rye Posted July 27, 2015

