CLOSE
National
Home

Fitz & Olivia Are Ready To #RiskItAll In The Scandal Season 5 Promo Video [WATCH]

0 reads
Leave a comment
44th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

If you’ve still been keeping up with all of the back and forth between Olivia and Fitz on ‘Scandal,’ the season 5 promo video gives hope to a possible light at the end of the tunnel…maybe.

In a mash up of moments featuring the on-screen President and his lifetime mistress, we see the storyline between the two embattled lovers appear to be finally coming full circle. However, though the short video leans more towards Fitz and Olivia finally getting the happily-ever-after “Vermont-style” ending that they’ve continued to hope for throughout each season, those who have been following along up to this point know a little better than to believe things will turn out for the best without some drama.

Check out the promo video for Scandal Season 5 below.

Given that Fitz is still legally married to Mellie, Cyrus is still breathing and Rowan never quite knows when to quit…we’d guess that these two have another thing coming if they think they’ll be able to finally be together in peace!

The new season of Scandal kicks off this fall on September 24th.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Kerry Washington Takes On A Different Scandal As Anita Hill

Kerry Washington Live Tweeted Scandal While She Was In Labor

All In Love Is Fair: Tonight’s ‘Scandal’

Kink, Kicks & Killers: Tonight’s ‘Scandal’ Recap

Fitz & Olivia Are Ready To #RiskItAll In The Scandal Season 5 Promo Video [WATCH] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Cyrus , drama , Fitz , kerry washington , Mellie , mistress , Olivia , president , Promo , Rowan , scandal , season 5 , sidechick , video , white house

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close