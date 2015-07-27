Jerome Bettis Admits to Selling Crack and Shooting At People While Growing Up In Detroit

Jerome Bettis, aka “The Bus,” is known for on-the-field toughness during his NFL career, and off-the-field charisma that led him to becoming an analyst for ESPN.

But ahead of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month, Bettis appeared on an episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger and admitted to selling crack with his brother when he was a kid in Detroit.

Bettis revealed that with his parents working all the time, the family was still strapped for cash, so he decided to sell drugs.

“So we said, ‘You know what? Let’s give it a shot.’ And it was one of those moments that you regret, but at the moment, that was the only thing that was really available to us,” said Bettis.

He was then asked if he’d ever shot at somebody, and admitted that he did.

“Yeah. That was part of growing up in our environment, in our neighborhood. That wasn’t out of the realm of normal. When you go back, it’s nothing that I ever wanted to glorify, because I know in retrospect that it was awful. Here you are in a position to take someone’s life, and that’s never a good thing,” Bettis admitted.

Check out the rest of Jerome Bettis’ childhood stories in his interview here.

