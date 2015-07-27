0 reads Leave a comment
Although it’s not entire certain why, Funk Flex spent some of Friday night ranting about Drake and the ghostwriting scandal. He already leaked the reference track to “10 Bands,” putting new meaning on the line, “let’s not even discuss it.”
The scandal continues…
MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY
Drake Takes Over Apple Music’s Beats 1 And Drops Two Remixes
Quentin Miller Says He Was Never Drake’s Ghostwriter, And ‘Never Will Be’‘
Drake Doesn’t Write His Own Rhymes, Says Meek Mill In Massive Twitter Firestorm
Funk Flex Puts Drake And Ghostwriting On Blast was originally published on theurbandaily.com
Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours