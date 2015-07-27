CLOSE
National
Funk Flex Puts Drake And Ghostwriting On Blast

New Look Wireless Birthday Party

Although it’s not entire certain why, Funk Flex spent some of Friday night ranting about Drake and the ghostwriting scandal. He already leaked the reference track to “10 Bands,” putting new meaning on the line, “let’s not even discuss it.”

The scandal continues…

Funk Flex Puts Drake And Ghostwriting On Blast was originally published on theurbandaily.com

