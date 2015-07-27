Funk Flex Puts Drake And Ghostwriting On Blast

Although it’s not entire certain why, Funk Flex spent some of Friday night ranting about Drake and the ghostwriting scandal. He already leaked the reference track to “10 Bands,” putting new meaning on the line, “let’s not even discuss it.”

There are 3 more reference tracks…. That niggas "collaborated" on!!!! — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) July 25, 2015

This ain't about Meek or Drake… This is about an art! — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) July 25, 2015

If Jay or Nas had a reference track I would feel and act the same way — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) July 25, 2015

Song #1 I have the reference track to "blessings" TELL ME I FUCKING LYING??? I FUCKING DARE YOU???? @DRAKE ????????????? — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) July 25, 2015

Yall niggas wanna play???? Let's play???? Song #2 coming!!!!!! — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) July 25, 2015

Nigga nobody got a problem with "collaborating" or "ghostwriting" DONT FRONT LIKE U DO!!!! @DRAKE — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) July 25, 2015

A NIGGA CAN HELP WITH A BAR OR TWO OR WRITE A HOOK!!!!! — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) July 25, 2015

Song #2 !!!! I got the reference track to RICO!!! FUCKING TELL ME IM FUCKING LYING????? @DRAKE ?????? — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) July 25, 2015

Jay, Nas, Pac, Big, Em, Kendrick and J.cole don't have 4 fucking reference tracks of a nigga doing his verse!!!!!! @Drake — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) July 25, 2015

The scandal continues…

