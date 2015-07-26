Prince Is Blessing Us With A New Album This Year

Prince just released a video this week for his song, “Baltimore” honoring Freddie Gray, and he wants to keep the momentum going. His Royal Badness just announced that he’ll drop another album with his band, 3rdEyeGirl later this year.

In an interview with BBC 6, the Purple One said it would be called The Hit & Run Album. This will be his 38th (whoa!) studio album.

From BBC 6:

“Super hardcore Prince fans that know every song he’s ever recorded – we refer to them as ‘The Purple Collective’ or ‘The Purple Army’ – this album is absolutely for them, because it’s super funky.” “It’s weird, there’s a lot of experimental sound. It’s just hit after hit and definitely caters to those fans who just love to hear what Prince has to say, rather than wanting to always hear that classic Purple Rain Prince sound.”

Prince released two albums last year (Plectrumelectrum and Art Official Age) with 3rdEyeGirl.

Ariel Cherie Posted July 26, 2015

