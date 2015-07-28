Michael Jackson Was Really Almost Jar Jar Binks In ‘Star Wars’

Michael Jackson really wanted to be in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and the film’s director, George Lucas really considered him for the role.

Ahmed Best (who played Jar Jar Binks) revealed the fun fact in an interview with Vice. It seems Jackson thought the role was his, until Lucas took his family and Best to one of Jackson’s concerts in London at the Wembley Stadium and revealed it in the most passive aggressive way possible.

Best recalls:

There was Michael and Lisa Marie [Presley]. George introduced me as “Jar Jar” and I was like, That’s kind of weird. Michael was like, “Oh. OK.” I thought, What is going on? After Michael had driven off, we all go back up to a big afterparty. I’m having a drink with George and I said, “Why did you introduce me as Jar Jar?” He said, “Well, Michael wanted to do the part but he wanted to do it in prosthetics and makeup like Thriller.”

Lucas was afraid that Jackson pop icon status, whose acting credits include The Wiz and Men in Black II, would have overshadowed the film. But we can’t help but wonder how the King of Pop would have fared in the film.

Ariel Cherie Posted July 28, 2015

