Hulk Hogan Apologizes For WWE Career-Ending Racist Rant

Earlier today news broke that Hulk Hogan had been removed from WWE’s website when racial remarks he had made in the past surfaced online. Since then, Hogan has released an apology in a statement to PEOPLE

“Eight years ago I used offensive language during a conversation. It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it.”

Hogan’s sex tape, leaked online by Gawker, is at the center of the controversy. Footage of the sextape appears to show Hogan ranting about his daughter Brooke being involved with “n-ggers.”

The National Enquirer reports that Hogan’s leaked sextape contained statements like, “I mean, I don’t have double standards. I mean, I am a racist, to a point, f-cking n-ggers. But then when it comes to nice people and sh*t, and whatever.”

WWE has released a statement regarding the termination of its contract with Hulk Hogan:

“WWE terminated its contract with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan). WWE is committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide.”

Bruce Goodwin Posted July 27, 2015

