CLOSE
National
Home

Hulk Hogan Apologizes For WWE Career-Ending Racist Rant

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hulk Hogan's Hulkamania Tour Hits Perth

Source: Paul Kane / Getty

Earlier today news broke that Hulk Hogan had been removed from WWE’s website when racial remarks he had made in the past surfaced online. Since then, Hogan has released an apology in a statement to PEOPLE

“Eight years ago I used offensive language during a conversation. It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it.”

Hogan’s sex tape, leaked online by Gawker, is at the center of the controversy. Footage of the sextape appears to show Hogan ranting about his daughter Brooke being involved with “n-ggers.”

The National Enquirer reports that Hogan’s leaked sextape contained statements like, “I mean, I don’t have double standards. I mean, I am a racist, to a point, f-cking n-ggers. But then when it comes to nice people and sh*t, and whatever.”

WWE has released a statement regarding the termination of its contract with Hulk Hogan:

“WWE terminated its contract with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan). WWE is committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide.”

 

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

WWE Cuts Ties With Hulk Hogan Following Rumored Racial Remarks, Completely Shattering Your Childhood

Marc Gasol Joins This List Of Athletes Who’ve Gone Hulk Hogan On Their Jerseys

Snoop Dogg And Hulk Hogan Boss Up And Put Down #AxelMania

Hulk Hogan Apologizes For WWE Career-Ending Racist Rant was originally published on theurbandaily.com

hulk hogan , race

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close