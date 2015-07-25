On the heels of announcing his Beauty Behind The Madness album release date, The Weeknd shared a new untitled track from his sophomore effort.

The song’s title is currently unknown, but the Canadian crooner debuted it for fans while performing on a private island near London.

The Weeknd can be heard singing, “I’m addicted to a life that’s so empty and so cold.”

No word on if this will appear on The Weeknd’s new album. Beauty Behind The Madness is scheduled to drop August 28. Take a listen to The Weeknd’s new jam below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

The Weeknd Performed A New Song In London…And It's Hot was originally published on theurbandaily.com

