Eminem’s Latest Freestyle Ethers Caitlyn Jenner

In typical Eminem fashion, he’s offended someone with his raps yet again.
While visiting Sway in the Morning on Shade 45 on Thursday morning he decided to drop a freestyle. Em is known for his ability to make straight up rude and often non-PC remarks in his raps. Though this was a huge boost in how he originally rose to fame, certain things just don’t fly anymore.
But does Eminem care? Of course not. He goes on for 8 minutes with countless insults and off-color jokes.
Check out the entire freestyle and all of his pop culture references below.
1- “I’m coming through like a wrecking ball
You would swear I think highly of Miley
And I respect her, the way I backhand her
Excuse my French, Montana, but I am worried about nutting”
2- “And I just sweared like twice as many times
In less than ninety seconds
Than Andrew f*cking Dice ever did in his fucking life”
3- “Better watch your step, you ’bout to cross an outlandish mine
I’m what you get if Aaron Hernandez rhymed”
4- “So praise a Genius, hope this don’t get taken out of text
But Hillary, I promise to wipe my server clean if you face subpoenas
Got a name that speaks for itself like Anthony Weiner
Hands in between my pants in a theater, jacking my meat
A fan of Trina, Angelina, and Christina and Serena and Selena
Scarlett Johansson, Tiffani Amber Thiessen
Give me a damn good reason and not wanna slip an Ambien in the Cappuccino
And try to have a 3-sum with Janet Reno
I’m fucked worse than Donald Trump”
5- “Adidas and Diadoras but I need at least three to four of those Rita Oras”
6- “I invented prick, and that’s a true statement, I see bitch in you Caitlyn
Keep the pistol tucked like Bruce Jenner’s dick
No disrespect though, not at all, no pun intended, that took a lot of balls
Oh and Azealia Banks just wanna tell you thanks
Now I got trailer skanks handing me ballpark franks in the mail as pranks”
7- “No wonder you scoff at me, it’s obvious I’m as off-putting as Bill Cosby is
Treat women like property, possessive like a noun with an apostrophe”
READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY
Read A Handwritten Letter Penned By Eminem To Afeni Shakur
Eminem Drops Another Track Off The ‘Southpaw’ Soundtrack: “Kings Never Die”
Eminem In Talks To Produce Music For New Television Series ‘Narc’
Is Eminem Hip-Hop’s Elvis? This Rapper Thinks So
Eminem’s Latest Freestyle Ethers Caitlyn Jenner was originally published on theurbandaily.com