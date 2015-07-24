Here's Drakes Alleged Ghostwriter , quentin miller

0 reads Leave a comment
Rapper Meek Mill fired verbal shots at Drake for not writing his own lyrics. last night Funkmaster Flex dropped a bomb of his own by playing Quentin Miller’s “10 Bands” and then Drake’s version, adding more fuel to the fire.
Below is Quentin’s version of “10 Bands”
Now listen to Drake’s version
