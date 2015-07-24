PRESS PLAY: Janet Jackson Taps J. Cole For The ‘No Sleep’ Remix

It is officially Janet Jackson season!

After announcing the “Unbreakable World Tour” and dropping her first single, Janet Jackson is showing no signs of slowing down. She also proved that she’s still in tuned to what’s going on in music when she tapped J Cole for the “No Sleep” remix.

Take a listen below:

Are you feeling it?

J Cole is the perfect addition for this remix. The combination of Janet’s and J Cole’s voices sound amazing together. We’re hoping that the video for this song is coming ASAP!

Janet Jackson recently had a girls night out at J Cole’s concert with her girls. She’s clearly a fan.

Hopefully, J Cole will pop up on a few of Janet’s tour dates to perform the track.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed.

Janet Jackson's Unbreakable Tour "New music, new world tour, a new movement. I've been listening. Let's keep the conversation going," Janet said on her cryptic announcement of a brand new tour! While we're collecting our coins to make sure we can go, we're excitedly stalking her on social media. And look what we found! Her dancers! You may have seen them on the BET Awards for the 1st time, now we get to know who they are! PS–There's a big girl! 2 of 10 2. Bianca Brewton “To be dancing with Janet Jackson is life changing. It's helped shape my mindset on life, and my career. I'm beyond grateful.” 3 of 10 3. Melanie Mah “Dancing for Janet has always been my number one dream, and I am incredibly excited to embark on a journey with an icon who has inspired me so much as an artist. All this happening just makes me want to remind everyone in the world that absolutely no dream is too big. Believe in your dreams… they really do come true.” 4 of 10 4. Mishay Petronelli “I feel like I’m dreaming. Janet is an icon. An innovator. A revolutionary. She is a risk taker and a record breaker, and she changed the music industry forever. She is beautiful, powerful, brilliant and an exceptional artist. And on top of all that, she is an incredible human being, the kind of woman I aspire to be. It is truly an honor to be a part of her legacy and be around her spirit." 5 of 10 5. Dominique Battiste “I am truly blessed and honored to have this opportunity to work with Janet Jackson and I thank her and Gil for believing in me. The fact that I will dance and be mentored by an ICON not only as an Entertainer but as a Strong, Hard Working Black Woman is only going to inspire me to be that and better.” 6 of 10 6. Alexandra Carson “I always dreamed of dancing for Janet! Busting out in the “All For You” breakdown, touring, travelling, and ultimately living a life I loved. It took a lot of patience, sweat, hard work and tears. But I’m here and I’m ready to live the life I’ve always dreamed!” 7 of 10 7. Allison Buczkowski “Dreaming of this moment as a kid seemed just that, a dream. It’s the craziest and most amazing feeling to now be able to say my dream has come true. Thank you so much to Janet and her team for giving me this opportunity and believing in me. I am so grateful…” 8 of 10 8. China Taylor “Dancing for Janet Jackson is more than just another dance job. It is THE job. To work for a woman who is passionate, hard working, and one of the greatest performers of generations past, present, and future is more than any dancer could ask for. Touring with her will change my life. The moment the lights turn on, the music starts, and the crowd screams will be implanted in my soul forever. " 9 of 10 9. Taylor Hatala "To have the opportunity to work with the biggest female icon in the music industry is the most amazing feeling in the world! This is BEYOND my wildest dreams. Thank you to Janet and her team for this unreal opportunity! I am so so grateful!!” 10 of 10 10. Kyndall Harris “Touring with Janet is beyond anything that I could have imagined! She is the ultimate ICON and I still can’t believe that I have this opportunity to dance with her! This is the most amazing experience ever!!! 