PRESS PLAY: Janet Jackson Taps J. Cole For The ‘No Sleep’ Remix

2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

It is officially Janet Jackson season!

After announcing the “Unbreakable World Tour” and dropping her first single, Janet Jackson is showing no signs of slowing down. She also proved that she’s still in tuned to what’s going on in music when she tapped J Cole for the “No Sleep” remix.

Take a listen below:

Are you feeling it?

J Cole is the perfect addition for this remix. The combination of Janet’s and J Cole’s voices sound amazing together. We’re hoping that the video for this song is coming ASAP!

Janet Jackson recently had a girls night out at J Cole’s concert with her girls. She’s clearly a fan.

Hopefully, J Cole will pop up on a few of Janet’s tour dates to perform the track.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed.

Meet Janet Jackson's Dancers For The Unbreakable Tour!

PRESS PLAY: Janet Jackson Taps J. Cole For The ‘No Sleep’ Remix was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

j cole , janet jackson

