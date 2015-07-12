Losing Weight? Drop Pounds And Still Maintain Your Style

Whether you’re well on your way in your fitness journey or just starting out, congrats on committing to a healthier lifestyle! If you have decided to lose more than 15 pounds, you will likely be moving from one size to another. Here are some suggestions to help you select pieces that will transition with you!
Get a Tailor
The first thing you need to do is find a good tailor and alter the clothes that you have. It will probably be tempting to run out and snag a few new pieces once you start noticing changes in your body (or better yet, when others start to notice). That can get expensive quickly if you buy a new wardrobe every time someone says that you’re looking snatched. By shelling out a few dollars every now and again to alter what you have as your body transforms, a tailor can keep you looking fresh and sharp. The last thing you want to do is walk around looking frumpy and hide your hard work.
Spandex Is Your Fraaaaand
When you reach the exciting point where you must buy new clothes but you’re not quite at your goal weight; spandex, lycra, elastane and basically anything stretchy is going to be a life saver for your wardrobe. Because the garments stretch, you will get more use out of them and they will shrink as you do. Head over to the mecca of spandex, American Apparel and grab a few things. While American Apparel is on the pricey side, a few key pieces from here can get you through your weekends and lounge time until you’re ready to buy clothes that zip and button again.
Dress to Impress
If you can’t make it to the tailor the moment your clothes start to fit a little looser, dresses are great because you don’t have to worry about them falling down like you would a pair of pants. Even better are wrap dresses so that you can tighten around the waist as you get smaller. Extra credit for stretchy dresses that have been tailored! If you’re under a size 14, this will be easier for you. If you’re over a 14, it can be tough to find cute, on-trend clothes. Try heading over to ASOS Curve to get what you need!
Are there any thrifty Werkers in the house who have wardrobe transition tips that we missed? Let us know! Hit The Werk! Place writers up at the-werk-place.com. We’re on Twitter and Instagram @thewerkplace and @lemonherbert.
This Week in Slayage: 15 Celebrities Who Looked Insanely Gorgeous
1 of 15
1. Keke Palmer
Purple reign! Keke Palmer turned heads in a Georges Chakra plum cut-out jumpsuit and matching dark lips at the Entertainment Weekly Comic Con party.
2 of 15
2. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland gave us '70s realness at WEtv's "LA Hair" premiere party, rocking a Stella McCartney polka dot print jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and a full curly 'fro.
3 of 15
3. Ciara
Ciara (and beau Russell Wilson) won the Espys red carpet in a Elie Saab Couture halter ombre gown with a killer high slit. Bow down!
4 of 15
4. Zendaya
No wonder Zendaya is a fashion darling, she never fails to wow us on the red carpet. She wowed in a Lie Sangbong three-piece 'fit — a blue blazer, crop top and skirt — at BeautyCon LA.
5 of 15
5. Karrueche
A Philthy Ragz striped romper, nude lace-up heels and sleek shoulder-length hair completed Karrueche's effortless chic look at BeautyCon LA.
6 of 15
6. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union didn't hesitate to make a fashion statement in the front row at New York Mens Fashion Week. She pushed the envelope in a black jumpsuit with a lace bodice, with red lipstick and smoky eyeshadow to match.
7 of 15
7. Halle Berry
Halle Berry's leather, sheer and lace mini dress was all the rage on the red carpet at the 2015 Espy Awards. Her short blonde wavy cut was the perfect compliment.
8 of 15
8. Lebron and Savannah James
Savannah was the belle of the ball at the "Trainwreck" New York premiere in a red chiffon gown with a regal cape. Lebron is one lucky man!
9 of 15
9. Sonequa Martin-Green
Summertime fine! Sonequa Martin-Green ("The Walking Dead") got trendy in a printed crop top and skirt, and orange stilettos at the Entertainment Weekly Comic Con party.
10 of 15
10. Laila Ali
Lady in red! Laila Ali sizzled at the Sports Humanitarian Of The Year Awards in a red strapless gown accented by long waves, red lipstick and glowing skin.
11 of 15
11. Kendall Jenner
All black everything! Kendall Jenner donned a daring sheer cut-out gown by Alexandre Vauthier to support Caitlyn Jenner at the Espys.
12 of 15
12. Holly Robinson-Peete and Rodney Peete
Does Holly Robinson-Peete even age? Posing alongside hubby Rodney, the actress looked as beautiful as ever in a royal blue dress and metallic peeptoe pumps at the Champions For Choice Pre-ESPY event.
13 of 15
13. Michelle Wiliams
Michelle Wiliams is making us want a denim jumpsuit for summer! She was dressed to impress at the WEtv premiere party for "LA Hair" with an H&M jumper, loose waves and chic nude pumps.
14 of 15
14. Kylie Jenner
Golden lady! For her appearance at the Espys, Kylie chose a glittering long sleeve turtleneck gown by Shady Zeineldine Couture.
15 of 15
15. Danai Gurira
Come through haircut! Danai Gurira showed off her gorgeous cropped cut and red lace dress at the Entertainment Weekly Comic Con event.
Losing Weight? Drop Pounds And Still Maintain Your Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com