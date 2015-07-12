CLOSE
Radio One
Losing Weight? Drop Pounds And Still Maintain Your Style

You may be getting smaller, but that doesn't mean your closet has to starve

Whether you’re well on your way in your fitness journey or just starting out, congrats on committing to a healthier lifestyle! If you have decided to lose more than 15 pounds, you will likely be moving from one size to another. Here are some suggestions to help you select pieces that will transition with you!

Get a Tailor

The first thing you need to do is find a good tailor and alter the clothes that you have. It will probably be tempting to run out and snag a few new pieces once you start noticing changes in your body (or better yet, when others start to notice). That can get expensive quickly if you buy a new wardrobe every time someone says that you’re looking snatched. By shelling out a few dollars every now and again to alter what you have as your body transforms, a tailor can keep you looking fresh and sharp. The last thing you want to do is walk around looking frumpy and hide your hard work.

Spandex Is Your Fraaaaand

When you reach the exciting point where you must buy new clothes but you’re not quite at your goal weight; spandex, lycra, elastane and basically anything stretchy is going to be a life saver for your wardrobe. Because the garments stretch, you will get more use out of them and they will shrink as you do. Head over to the mecca of spandex, American Apparel and grab a few things. While American Apparel is on the pricey side, a few key pieces from here can get you through your weekends and lounge time until you’re ready to buy clothes that zip and button again.

Dress to Impress

If you can’t make it to the tailor the moment your clothes start to fit a little looser, dresses are great because you don’t have to worry about them falling down like you would a pair of pants. Even better are wrap dresses so that you can tighten around the waist as you get smaller. Extra credit for stretchy dresses that have been tailored! If you’re under a size 14, this will be easier for you. If you’re over a 14, it can be tough to find cute, on-trend clothes. Try heading over to ASOS Curve to get what you need!

Are there any thrifty Werkers in the house who have wardrobe transition tips that we missed? Let us know! Hit The Werk! Place writers up at the-werk-place.com.  We’re on Twitter and Instagram @thewerkplace and @lemonherbert.

Losing Weight? Drop Pounds And Still Maintain Your Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

