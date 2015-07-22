Aron Aranbayev, a well-known jeweler and owner of Rafaello & Co., a jewelry store on 47th Street in the Diamond District was intentionally struck and killed by a car, reports DNAinfo.

Police say the crime occurred on Sunday at 11:15pm just steps away from his Forest Hills home, shortly after witnesses saw Aranbayev in a verbal altercation with the driver of a car passing by.

According to the victim’s Uncle, Aranbayev was being dropped off from a family member’s funeral when the incident occurred.

Aranbayev was a jeweler to the stars, as his company had clients like Alicia Keys and made the infamous 5 kilo chain Jay-z wore at the So So Def 20th Anniversary Party.

Well-Known Hip-Hop Jeweler Killed In Hit-and-Run was originally published on theurbandaily.com

brucegoodwin Posted July 21, 2015

