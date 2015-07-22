Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom Officially Sign Divorce Papers

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian have finally decided to sign the divorce papers, according to People.

The couple has been married for six years but separated since 2013 when Kardashian filed for divorce from the NBA champ. After months and months of back and forth with Odom, which has been documented extensively on E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the divorce is almost final.

Odom repeatedly stalled signing the papers hoping for a reconciliation, and a California judge warned that the court would reject the entire petition if no progress was made with the divorce. A source told People:

“It’s no secret Lamar regrets a lot of things. He’d still love to be married to Khloé,” the Odom pal said. “And there’s a part of her that wishes it worked out, too.”

Kardashian has since moved on from Odom, and has dated rapper French Montana. She’s currently seeing Houston Rocket James Harden.

