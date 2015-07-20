CLOSE
Porsha Williams Has A New Boo & He Isn’t An African Prince

Porsha Williams keeps a football player on her foster.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star revealed her new beau — Duke Williams — on Instagram and he’s a hunk. Porsha posted a photo with the Buffalo Bills safety on Instagram.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Porsha was previously married to Kordell Stewart, who played for the several teams in the NFL. The couple divorced on grounds that the marriage was irretrievably broken. Get yo man girl.

Porsha Williams Has A New Boo & He Isn’t An African Prince was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Porsha Williams

Photos
