An Inside Job? LAPD Gang Unit Assigned To Chris Brown’s Home Invasion

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

The investigation into the home invasion at Chris Brown‘s mansion in the valley continues and members of LAPD’s Gang Unit have been assigned to the case.

Chris Brown and the police both believe the robbery was an inside job carried out by people he was tight with. The police believe the Bloods were involved, as well as a club promoter who knew Chris just got $50 grand for an appearance and had the money in his safe.

TMZ reports:

People in Chris’ camp have already had “the talk” with him … to 86 several members of his crew “immediately.”

Let’s hope this gets resolved quickly and everyone comes out of it safe and sound.

SOURCE: TMZ

An Inside Job? LAPD Gang Unit Assigned To Chris Brown's Home Invasion

Chris Brown

