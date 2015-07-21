Drake, most notably known for running through the 6 with his woes, took a break from the YOLO estate out in California to attend his barber’s wedding.

Rumors are swirling that during the festivities Drake decided to play his remix to D.R.A.M.’s “Cha Cha.” The stand out track resides on his #1EpicSummer mixtape where he sings about his experience with a Dominican girl he meets at a bar.

This is the latest addition to the 6 God’s stimulus package as he’s recently been on Future’s “Where Ya At,” Game’s “100,” Meek Mill’s “R.I.C.O,” and a few gems on the OVO Sound radio station on Beats 1.

With the blaring horns and similar tempo, it sounds like Drake may have left a new-age street-banger in the hands of D.R.A.M. Listen to the clip below and hope that Drake unleashes the remix sooner than later.

Drake Previews New Song At His Barber’s Wedding was originally published on theurbandaily.com

brucegoodwin Posted July 21, 2015

