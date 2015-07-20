BET‘s heart seems to be in the right place when it comes to supporting African-American culture. But the BET Awards’ weird promotion of The Game — complete with references next to no one got — proved one thing: BET is in dire need of original programming.

Nostalgia is one way to alleviate the problem. College Hill isn’t coming back. However, something more ratchet is. That will be BET Uncut, your former late-night stop for music video profanity and infamous videos like Nelly’s “Tip Drill.”

Kel Dansby of Black Sports Online was at the NBAPA’s Player Awards, which will be aired on BET on Tuesday. It was there where The Game‘s Pooch Hall said that BET Uncut will make a comeback. This is the most relevant news to come from that show in years, and it’s not even really related to the show.

BET didn’t make an official statement, but did confirm the rumors are true.

If this comeback eventually does happen, the question is at what capacity after so much has changed since BET Uncut last aired in 2006. People can get their NC-17 fix on YouTube or other video-sharing platforms. The artists who once needed BET Uncut as a platform now have social media. But let’s see what happens.

Is 'BET Uncut' Coming Back? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted July 20, 2015

