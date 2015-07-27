All The Perks Of Traveling Solo Every Girl Should Enjoy At Least Once In Her Life

It’s that time of year again. Ok, who are we kidding, it’s always that time of year. Time to travel! And instead of waiting for your flaky best friends to confirm that ticket purchase to Colombia (because of a glitch fare you found), go ahead and buy it.

MUST READ: Places Women Should Not Travel Alone

Solo travel is something that everyone should experience. Whether you’re going to another state or adding more stamps to your passport, it’s every woman’s duty to go on a trip alone. Before your nerves kick in and talk you out of it, just know, there’s several perks. Here’s the biggest ones:

1. Sleeping In

Many times when traveling in groups, there’s always at least one friend who wants everyone to follow their strict itinerary. And while you’re there to see the sights, you don’t want to lose your sleep for it. You’re on vacation for goodness sake! Sleeping in is a luxury and when you’re traveling solo, you get to luxuriate.

2. Random (Responsible) Hookups With A Local

Don’t clutch your pearls, you know when you’re on vacation, your conquests don’t count. As long as you’re responsible and the person isn’t a killer (we’re not sure how to test this one out), then you’re fine! And there’s no judgey friends there making you feel like a slut. And we all know that vacation hookups are the most romantic!

3. Meeting New Friends

Just because you didn’t travel with friends doesn’t mean that you don’t want to make them at your destination. When you’re solo, it can be very intimidating to do out, but once you bite the bullet, you’ll end up meeting some randoms that will contribute to your vacation fun!

4. Your Selfie Game Will Be On Fleek

When you’re traveling alone, you’re still going to want to take photos. Not only will you have a ton more photos of the beautiful local scenery without you in it, but your selfies will be a plenty. And if you’re taking a ton of selfies, there’s a big chance that you’ll become a pro at them.

5. There’s No Limit To How Much You Eat

Let’s clear up any confusion: Vacation=new places to eat, always. And when you’re alone, you can go anytime, anyplace because there’s no one else around. Word to Janet.

6. Me Time!

God knows the main reason we need vacation is time away from it all. This includes people. There’s nothing like getting away and completely unplugging and tapping into yourself. We underestimate how important me time is to our lives. Close off from everyone at least one day in your vacation and see how it relaxes you!

What do you love about traveling solo?

RELATED STORIES:

How Can I Quit My Job And Travel The World?

SHE TRAVELS: Amanda Epe Explores The World As A Black British Woman In Her Memoir ‘Fly Girl’

10 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2803144”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2803144″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2803144″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2803144” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); SHE TRAVELS: 7 Things You Can Check Off Your Bucket List In Jamaica 1 of 10 1. Bucket List Checklist Jamaica is one of the best islands you could ever visit on vacation. There's romance, adventure and more. There's so much to explore and even more to check off your bucket list! "From biking in the majestic Blue Mountains, to swimming with charismatic dolphins, visitors get to experience all that Jamaica’s diverse and exciting tourism product has to offer,” said Paul Pennicook, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. 2 of 10 2. Go Bamboo River Rafting The Martha Brae River provides the ultimate relaxation. Two people can sit on a bamboo raft while they glide along, catching all the sights at the edges of the tropical river banks. Originally used to transport produce such as bananas to various markets, the rafts are now used for guests who want to experience Jamaica’s natural landscape in style. Plus, lucky rafters may have the chance to see how the rafts are built 3 of 10 3. Shiver Your Timbers in Port Royal In the 1600s, visitors would have been prey to infamous pirates in Port Royal, known at that time as “The Wickedest City on Earth.” A major earthquake sunk most of the city of Port Royal deep into the Caribbean Sea. The underwater city that resulted is a pending UNESCO World Heritage Site and the many shipwrecks make the area a scuba diving location for those who gain permission. 4 of 10 4. Be one with 007 Ian Fleming made his home in Jamaica where he wrote the very first of the famous James Bond novels. Guests can stay in GoldenEye Resort’s villa where Fleming found his inspiration for the famously smooth spy character. To truly summon the spirit of 007, visitors are encouraged to stake out the spots where some of the main Bond movies were filmed. 5 of 10 5. Find the Nicest Jerk The best and most delicious jerk chicken, pork, and seafood is found in Jamaica. Boston Bay in Port Antonio is the birthplace of jerk, the flavor that sets tongues on fire with the iconic pimento and scotch bonnet pepper seasoning combination. The Boston Bay Jerk Centre is where one can sample the best jerk on the eastern end of the island. On the west end, visitors can try Murphy’s West End Restaurant. 6 of 10 6. Bike in the Blue Mountains Jamaica’s Blue Mountains are home to a lush, cool environment. Biking (http://bit.ly/VO4c7Q) is the best way to experience the mountains, and possibly get a glimpse of life on a coffee farm, where some of the most delicious coffee in the world is grown. 7 of 10 7. Swim With The Dolphins Swim with the Dolphins – Travelers of all ages can befriend a dolphin at Jamaica’s Dolphin Cove (http://bit.ly/1fWEd5u). The Dolphin Encounter will give visitors an intro to dolphins in shallow waters, while the Ultimate Swim will allow visitors to swim with two trained dolphins. To make it a day trip at Dolphin Cove, visitors can enjoy the live reggae music, glass-bottomed boat tours & shark & stingray excursions. 8 of 10 8. Swim in the Luminous Lagoon Also called Glistening Waters, this phenomenon is truly a bucket list item. Microorganisms thrive in the waters where salt and fresh water combine, and emit a bluish glow. Visitors can jump into these waters off of the coast of Falmouth at night, and experience an otherworldly marvel. 9 of 10 9. Go Caving Cockpit Country’s Windsor Caves are best suited for the spelunking type of traveler, with helmets, flashlights and ropes. In the most extreme tours, one can be underground for 4 hours in pure darkness, with bats. To experience caves at a leisurely pace, or with the family, Green Grotto in Discovery Bay is the best bet. The Caves Resort in Negril have cozy in-cave dining that's def on your bucket list! 10 of 10 10. Connect with Bob Marley No bucket list is complete in Jamaica without a little reggae. Kingston is home to the Bob Marley Museum, located on the site of the legendary musician’s former home. Visitors can experience that as well as a tour of the Jamaican Music Museum, a visit to the Rockers International record store and a hands-on experience at the Dynamic Sounds studio. Here, guests can make their own vinyl record. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2803144”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2803144″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2803144″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2803144” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading All The Perks Of Traveling Solo Every Girl Should Enjoy At Least Once In Her Life SHE TRAVELS: 7 Things You Can Check Off Your Bucket List In Jamaica jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2803144”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2803144″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2803144″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2803144” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

All The Perks Of Traveling Solo Every Girl Should Enjoy At Least Once In Her Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com