Riley Curry Gives Us A Present For Her Third Birthday: The Nae Nae

The only real downside to being part of the Curry family is that you have a lot to live up to if you’re not Steph or Riley. The latter just turned 3 years old and she’s clearly a star.

Riley’s so much of a star that’s she’s the one giving out a birthday present for her birthday. That present is her doing the Nae Nae.

Riley is basically doing what Jay Z did for Yankees caps, except for the Nae Nae.

