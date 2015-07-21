CLOSE
National
Home

Kanye West To Premiere Steve McQueen-Directed Video In Los Angeles County Museum Of Art

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Official Birthday Bash Afterparty Hosted by Future

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

 

Kanye West has always fancied himself as a artist rather than a rapper, and that still hasn’t changed. Next Saturday (July 25), West will drop the video for “All Day/I Feel Like That” at the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art, according to The New York Times. The visual was directed by 12 Years A Slave‘s Steve McQueen.

The video made its world premiere at Foundation Louis Vuitton back in March during Paris Fashion Week. Saturday marks the U.S. premiere. The video will run for four days during museum hours.

SWISH (f.k.a. So Help Me God) still doesn’t have a release date.

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

The Book Of Yeezus: ‘The World According To Kanye’ Collects The Best Kanye West Quotes In A Book

Ed Sheeran Says Kanye West Is Only Feature On The Weeknd’s Next Album

Kanye West To Premiere Steve McQueen-Directed Video In Los Angeles County Museum Of Art was originally published on theurbandaily.com

kanye west

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close