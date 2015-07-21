Kanye West To Premiere Steve McQueen-Directed Video In Los Angeles County Museum Of Art

Kanye West has always fancied himself as a artist rather than a rapper, and that still hasn’t changed. Next Saturday (July 25), West will drop the video for “All Day/I Feel Like That” at the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art, according to The New York Times. The visual was directed by 12 Years A Slave‘s Steve McQueen.

The video made its world premiere at Foundation Louis Vuitton back in March during Paris Fashion Week. Saturday marks the U.S. premiere. The video will run for four days during museum hours.

SWISH (f.k.a. So Help Me God) still doesn’t have a release date.

