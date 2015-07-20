T.I.‘s next album has gone through multiple title changes. First, it was Trap’s Open. Then, it was Paperwork: The Return. Now, it’s The Dime Trap. T.I. made the announcement during his promo run for Ant-Man, which he acts in.

“My 10th album, The Dime Trap, I’m working on it. I just released the first teaser from it yesterday and it’s going to be an extension or a continuation of the vibe from Trap Muzik,” he said to MovieWeb.

Trap Muzik is considered T.I.’s best album, but it’s very hard to recapture something that was made over a decade ago. T.I. didn’t reveal a release date, but he’s coming from dropping an album, Paperwork, just last year.

T.I.’s Next Album Has A New Title was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted July 20, 2015

