Disney’s Magic Kingdom has always been a go-to spot for kids to check out their favorite Disney characters, but now rap fans have a reason to check out Florida’s fairy tale village.

Need a pick-me-up? Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl of The Incredibles were spotted by Disney parkgoer Shauna Sandiford Patterson dancing to one of this summer’s breakout hits, Silentó’s “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).”

Disney characters dancing is nothing new, but the duo actually have pretty good moves as they effortlessly whip and Nae Nae at the same damn time. This comes as another boost for Silentó as he got some shine at last month’s BET Awards while performing with the cast of ABC’s Black-ish.

While Silentó’s breakout hit currently has 43 million views on Youtube, Disney should just make this part of the main attraction.

Watch the clip above, or check it on Patterson’s Facebook page here.

Watch Them Whip: Disney Characters Do The Nae Nae was originally published on theurbandaily.com

brucegoodwin Posted July 20, 2015

