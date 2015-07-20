CLOSE
National
Home

Watch Them Whip: Disney Characters Do The Nae Nae

0 reads
Leave a comment

Disney’s Magic Kingdom has always been a go-to spot for kids to check out their favorite Disney characters, but now rap fans have a reason to check out Florida’s fairy tale village.

Need a pick-me-up? Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl of The Incredibles were spotted by Disney parkgoer Shauna Sandiford Patterson dancing to one of this summer’s breakout hits, Silentó’s “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).”

Disney characters dancing is nothing new, but the duo actually have pretty good moves as they effortlessly whip and Nae Nae at the same damn time. This comes as another boost for Silentó as he got some shine at last month’s BET Awards while performing with the cast of ABC’s Black-ish.

While Silentó’s breakout hit currently has 43 million views on Youtube, Disney should just make this part of the main attraction.

Watch the clip above, or check it on Patterson’s Facebook page here.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

We’re Loving This: Since Disney’s All About Live-Action Films, These 7 Remakes Must Happen

 Laurence Fishburne’s ‘Disney Princess Voice’ On ‘Kimmel’ Is Weirdly Hilarious

Disney Guarantees $1M Commitment To United Negro College Fund

Watch Them Whip: Disney Characters Do The Nae Nae was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Dance , disney

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close