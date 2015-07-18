President Obama And Google To Provide High-Speed Internet To Low-Income Families

Having cable packages are expensive enough, but when you couple it with high-speed Internet, the total can be astronomical for a service that has become a necessity. And considering over two million Americans are still using dial-up service and AOL to use the Internet, President Obama and Google have decided to provide free or low-cost Internet to people who live in low-income homes.

Obama revealed a plan along with ConnectHome to give Internet access as well as devices to those in low-income housing in 27 cities across the country, including New York, Baltimore, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, according to ABC News.

The initiative will effect 275,000 families, with hopes for expanding in the future, according to Verge. Google Fiber, which already provides Internet to low-income families in parts of Kansas, will be offered for free, while Cox will provide broadband service for $9.99 per month. From ABC News:

“In this digital age, when you can apply for a job, take a course, pay your bills … with a tap of your phone, the Internet is not a luxury. It’s a necessity,” Obama said in Durant, Oklahoma, on the first day of a two-day visit to the state. “You cannot connect with today’s economy without having access to the Internet,” he said.

