There’s no denying that supermodel Joan Smalls is gorgeous, but being that she’s a supermodel, that’s kind of the most important job requirement. It’s just been revealed that the Afro-Puerto Rican wonder has just been named the face of Calvin Klein’s underwear campaign for fall and she’s one of the world’s highest-paid supermodels.

Coming in on the Forbe’s list at number 17, Smalls has a net worth of a cool $3 million, which isn’t too shabby compared to her other counterparts. And let’s not forget the time she held her own in Beyonce‘s “Yonce” video. Here’s 23 reasons why she deserves every single penny.

Joan Smalls 18 photos Launch gallery Joan Smalls 1. Source: 1 of 18 2. Source: 2 of 18 3. Source: 3 of 18 4. Source: 4 of 18 5. Source: 5 of 18 6. Source: 6 of 18 7. Source: 7 of 18 8. Source: 8 of 18 9. Source: 9 of 18 10. Source: 10 of 18 11. Source: 11 of 18 12. Source: 12 of 18 13. Source: 13 of 18 14. Source: 14 of 18 15. Source: 15 of 18 16. Source: 16 of 18 17. Source: 17 of 18 18. Source: 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Joan Smalls Joan Smalls

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Is Michael B. Jordan Dating Kendall Jenner?

50 Cent’s Son Earns $700,000 Modeling Gig

Jidenna & Kendrick Lamar’s Styles Collide In The ‘Classic Man’ Remix Video

Taraji P. Henson Shuts Out Kerry Washington In The 2015 Emmy Nominations

23 Reasons Joan Smalls Is Worth More Than A Million Bucks was originally published on theurbandaily.com