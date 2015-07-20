CLOSE
23 Reasons Joan Smalls Is Worth More Than A Million Bucks

2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala New York

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

There’s no denying that supermodel Joan Smalls is gorgeous, but being that she’s a supermodel, that’s kind of the most important job requirement. It’s just been revealed that the Afro-Puerto Rican wonder has just been named the face of Calvin Klein’s underwear campaign for fall and she’s one of the world’s highest-paid supermodels.

Coming in on the Forbe’s list at number 17, Smalls has a net worth of a cool $3 million, which isn’t too shabby compared to her other counterparts. And let’s not forget the time she held her own in Beyonce‘s “Yonce” video. Here’s 23 reasons why she deserves every single penny.

23 Reasons Joan Smalls Is Worth More Than A Million Bucks was originally published on theurbandaily.com

